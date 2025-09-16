Aicuris Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at ID Week 2025

Company will provide an overview of the pritelivir clinical development program in two oral presentations including a comprehensive Phase 2 data overview





Updated safety and pharmacokinetic results of the Phase 1 trial with the antiviral therapy AIC468 targeting BKV infections will be presented in a poster session





Wuppertal, Germany, September 16, 2025 - Aicuris Anti-infective Cures AG, announced today that the company will provide clinical updates from its antiviral pipeline in two oral presentations and one poster presentation at the 2025 ID Week Annual Meeting, taking place on October 19–22, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia (USA).

Pritelivir Phase 2 efficacy and safety data for the treatment of refractory HSV infection with and without resistance in immunocompromised patients and an overview of the pritelivir clinical development will be presented. In addition, there will be a poster presentation of updated safety and pharmacokinetic data from the first in human study with AIC468, a novel antisense oligonucleotide therapeutic targeting BK-Virus.

All abstracts will be released on October 19, 2025, at 12:01 AM ET and can be accessed via the conference website here.

Alongside the presentations, Aicuris´ medical team will be represented at booth 422 throughout the duration of the conference to discuss the company’s lead candidate pritelivir.

Oral Presentations

Title: Pritelivir: A novel non-nucleoside helicase primase inhibitor, for the treatment of herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections in Phase 3 clinical development

Presenting author: Alexander Birkmann, PhD, Vice President Virology and HSV Platform at Aicuris

Session: New antimicrobials in the pipeline

Date/ Time: October 20, 2025 / 8:45 AM – 9:00 AM ET

Location: B302 - B304

Title: Efficacy and safety results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of pritelivir versus foscarnet for the treatment of acyclovir-refractory and/or resistant mucocutaneous HSV infections in immunocompromised subjects

Presenting author: Camille N. Kotton, MD, FIDSA, FAST, Clinical Director, Transplant and Immunocompromised Host Infectious Diseases, Massachusetts General Hospital

Session: New anti-infective agents

Date/ Time: October 20, 2025 / 3:51 PM – 4:03 PM ET

Location: B213 - B214

Poster Presentation

Title: Interim results of the first-in-human Phase 1 trial of AIC468: A novel antisense oligonucleotide that targets BK-Virus transcripts (P113)

Presenting author: Susanne Bonsmann, Head of Pharmacokinetics at Aicuris

Session: Clinical Trials

Date/ Time: October 20, 2025 / 202512:15 PM - 1:30 PM US ET

Location: Poster Hall B4-B5

About Pritelivir

Pritelivir, a novel helicase-primase inhibitor developed by Aicuris, targets both HSV-1 and HSV-2. These viruses are responsible for genital, oral or disseminated infections with increasing severity and resistance development in immunocompromised people. Unlike traditional antivirals, pritelivir blocks viral DNA synthesis by inhibiting the helicase-primase complex, a mechanism distinct from marketed nucleoside analogues. As pritelivir does not require activation by viral proteins it may be less susceptible to resistance development.1 Earlier trials in immunocompetent and immunocompromised individuals showed a favorable safety profile and improved clinical efficacy compared to standard of care treatments like valacyclovir and foscarnet (including resistant or refractory strains). In August, the last patient was enrolled to the pivotal Phase 3 trial PRIOH-1. The results of this trial will serve as a basis for filing for marketing authorization in 2026.

About AIC468

AIC468 is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to treat BK virus reactivation in kidney transplant patients which can pose a significant health risk for these patients. The candidate blocks viral replication within infected cells by inhibiting splicing of the pre-mRNA that encodes for the virus’ large T-antigen. This innovative approach has already demonstrated potent antiviral activity along with a favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile in preclinical studies and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

About Aicuris

Aicuris is meeting the needs of the growing population of immunocompromised people who require precise therapies to effectively treat infection. Our flagship product, PREVYMIS®, marketed by our partner MSD, prevents CMV in a defined group of transplant recipients. Our pivotal Phase 3 candidate, pritelivir, aims to address refractory HSV infections in a broad population of patients with weakened immune systems. For immunocompromised people, an otherwise manageable infection can mean life or death. Aicuris, with its expertise and growing pipeline, is committed to providing therapeutic solutions for them now and in the future.

1 Sallée, L. and Boutolleau, D. (2024), Management of Refractory/Resistant Herpes Simplex Virus Infections in Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Recipients: A Literature Review. Rev Med Virol, 34: e2574. https://doi.org/10.1002/rmv.2574