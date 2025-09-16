Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Global Market Overview 2024-2030 | Cloud-Native Platforms, AI Integration, and Modular Architectures Drive Global Transformational Growth

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Valued at US$60 billion in 2024, the market is expected to nearly double to US$119 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 12.1%.

This global report on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market analyzes the global and regional market based on Deployment Type, Company Type, Application Type, and Industry Sector for the period 2021-2030 with projection from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

The global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software market is undergoing a period of accelerated transformation, fueled by organizations' pursuit of agility, operational resilience, and intelligent automation. This growth is anchored in the widespread shift to cloud-native architectures, modular platforms, and embedded AI capabilities that are fundamentally reshaping how enterprises plan, operate, and compete. Across industries and geographies, ERP is evolving from a transactional backbone into a strategic enabler of data-driven decision-making.



A defining feature of the market's evolution is the adoption of composable ERP platforms that allow incremental deployment of finance, supply chain, HR, and CRM modules. This modularity, coupled with subscription-based pricing, is lowering entry barriers and accelerating time-to-value, particularly for mid-sized businesses. Meanwhile, leading vendors such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, Infor, and vertical-focused challengers like Epicor and IFS are doubling down on industry-specific solutions, AI integration, and UX innovation to address diverse customer demands. Embedded predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and intelligent automation are no longer optional but essential components of next-generation ERP ecosystems.



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Regional Market Analysis



In 2024, North America led the global ERP market with a value of US$22 billion, accounting for 36.2% of global revenue. This dominance stems from the region's mature enterprise IT landscape, high cloud ERP penetration, and early adoption of AI-integrated platforms. Europe followed closely, driven by stringent data protection regulations and widespread modernization in manufacturing and public services.

Looking ahead, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% to reach US$34.4 billion by 2030. The surge is fueled by rapid digitalization across India, China, and Southeast Asia, particularly among mid-sized firms in retail, logistics, and discrete manufacturing. South America ranks second in pace as cloud-native and modular ERP platforms become increasingly accessible to regional SMEs.



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Analysis by Deployment Type



Cloud-based ERP dominated the market in 2024, contributing 65% of global revenue. This reflects a widespread shift toward SaaS models that offer scalability, rapid deployment, and embedded AI/ML capabilities. Cloud ERP is also set to be the fastest-growing deployment segment, with a CAGR of 12.7%, bolstered by enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives, composable architecture adoption, and heightened demand for real-time visibility and mobile access. On-premise ERP will grow more conservatively, remaining essential in industries with strict data sovereignty and legacy integration requirements, such as defense, energy, and public sector operations.



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Analysis by Company Type



Large enterprises were the dominant customers for ERP software in 2024, generating US$40 billion, or 67.2% of the total market. Their investments are anchored in global-scale digital transformation, regulatory alignment, and intelligent finance and supply chain optimization. However, SMEs are expected to drive the highest growth at 13.4% CAGR, outpacing large enterprises. Adoption among SMEs is being accelerated by vendors offering low-cost, modular ERP systems with vertical-specific features, reduced implementation overhead, and built-in AI, catering to mid-market companies seeking agility and speed-to-value.



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Analysis by Application Type



Salesforce automation led all application segments in 2024 with 30.6% of global ERP market. This leadership stems from the critical role of AI-powered CRM, lead scoring, and intelligent sales enablement in driving business performance. Marketing automation closely followed and is projected to be the fastest-growing application, rising at 14% CAGR through 2030. Organizations are investing in campaign orchestration, personalized outreach, and customer analytics to optimize marketing efficiency. Salesforce automation is also growing rapidly buoyed by predictive forecasting, AI-enhanced mobile tools, and tight integration with finance and service modules.



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Analysis by Industry Sector



In 2024, manufacturing was the top vertical, generating US$13.2 billion, or 22% of the ERP market. Continued investments in integrated MES, production planning, and smart factory initiatives underpin this dominance. BFSI was the second-largest vertical, driven by the demand for real-time reporting, risk management, and compliance automation. The IT & telecom sector, though third-largest in 2024, is projected to be the fastest-growing vertical at 16% CAGR, thanks to strong demand for agile project ERP, billing automation, and cloud-native architecture. Healthcare follows as the second-fastest supported by the need for HIPAA-compliant workflows, AI-driven procurement, and integrated patient service operations. Together, these sectors highlight how AI, regulatory complexity, and operational agility are reshaping ERP investments across industries.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2024

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 25+

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 481 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $60 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $119 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A Roundup on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Applications

Market Segmentation for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Deployment Types

Company Types based on Size

Applications

Industry Sectors

Key Trends in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Outlook

Comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry Analysis - Growth Drivers and Inhibitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Inhibitors

Market Entry Strategies for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry

Startup Strategies for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry

SWOT Analysis of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Positioning of Key Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Companies

Market Share Analysis of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Companies

SWOT Analysis of Key Players in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry

Key Market Players

Acumatica Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Deltek

Ellucian Co.

Epicor Software Corp.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

IBM Corporation

IFS World Operations AB

Infor Inc.

Koch Industries Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetSuite Inc.

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

Plex Systems Inc.

Ramco Systems Limited

Roper Technologies Inc.

Sage Group, plc

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

SYSPRO Pty. Ltd.

TOTVS S.A.

Unit4 Group Holding B.V.

Workday Inc.

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS



5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Overview by Deployment Type

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Deployment Type Market Overview by Global Region

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Overview by Company Type

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Company Type Market Overview by Global Region

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Overview by Application Type

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Application Type Market Overview by Global Region

Salesforce Automation

Marketing Automation

Social Media Automation

Other Applications

Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Overview by Industry Sector

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Industry Sector Market Overview by Global Region

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail & Ecommerce

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Education

Other Industry Sectors

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Overview by Geographic Region

Regional Market Overview

PART C: ANNEXURE

Research Methodology

Feedback

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7uwtbw

