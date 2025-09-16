NUCLIDIUM to Present Clinical Data from Phase I/II Study for Copper-based PET-Diagnostic in Neuroendocrine Tumors at EANM 2025

Basel, Switzerland / Munich, Germany, September 16, 2025 – NUCLIDIUM AG, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary copper-based theranostic platform, today announced that the company’s abstract featuring first clinical data from its ongoing Phase I/II trial has been selected for an oral presentation at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) congress, taking place from October 4 – 8, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. The Phase I/II trial is evaluating the company’s PET tracer, 61Cu-TraceNetTM [61Cu]Cu-NODAGA-LM3 for the detection of SSTR-positive gastroenteropancreatic & bronchopulmonary neuroendocrine tumors (GEP & BP-NETS). Dr. Guillaume Nicolas, Deputy Head of Nuclear Medicine at the Department of Theragnostics, University Hospital Basel, Switzerland, and principal investigator of the study, will present the data.

Oral Presentation Details

Session Title: Clinical Oncology Track - Top Rated Oral Presentation - Oncology & Theranostics Committee: NET Imaging

Abstract Title: “A phase I/II study of [61Cu]Cu -NODAGA-LM3 for the detection of neuroendocrine tumours: Preliminary results of the COPPER PET in NET Trial”

Date and Time: Monday, October 6, 2025, at 9:45 AM CEST

Location: Barcelona International Convention Centre Room 117

About NUCLIDIUM

NUCLIDIUM AG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next-generation copper-based radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging copper isotopes – Copper-61 for diagnostics and Copper-67 for therapeutics – NUCLIDIUM is creating a differentiated platform with the potential to overcome existing limitations in radiotheranostics. The company's operations in Switzerland and Germany combine innovative chemistry, deep clinical expertise, and strategic manufacturing capabilities to deliver scalable, accessible, and clinically superior theranostic solutions to patients worldwide. NUCLIDIUM is committed to expanding the reach and efficacy of radiotheranostics, including addressing critical unmet medical needs in oncology and women’s health.

