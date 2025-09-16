European Infection Control Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Outsourcing Trends Among Pharma & Medical Device Firms Boost Europe's Infection Control Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Infection Control Market by Product (Sterilization Equipment (Hydrogen Peroxide, Ethylene) Indicators), Service (ETO, Gamma), Disinfectants (Wipes, Sprays), Gown, Drapes, Endoscope Reprocessing, End User (Hospitals, Pharma) - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European infection control market is projected to reach USD 20.58 billion by 2030 from USD 14.99 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.



The European infection control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is fuelled by the growing number of surgeries, advancements in reprocessing technologies, the increasing emphasis on sterilization & disinfection of food, advancements in sterilization equipment technology, and the rising trend of outsourcing services among pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals.





By product & service, the cleaning & disinfection products segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.



By product & service, the European infection control market is segmented into sterilization products & services, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing products, and other infection control products. In 2024, the cleaning & disinfection products segment accounted for the largest share of the European infection control market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, stringent regulatory standards, advancements in sterilization technologies, and the favourable government support for healthcare procedures.



By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.



Based on end users, the European infection control market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, the life sciences industry, the food industry, and other end users. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the European infection control market in 2024. The increasing number of surgical procedures and government initiatives to improve infection prevention and control have prompted greater awareness and implementation of rigorous standards.



By country, Germany is expected to dominate the European infection control market during the forecast period.



The European infection control market is segmented into 13 countries: Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, and the rest of Europe. Germany is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to several reinforcing factors such as strong regulatory backing through national public health initiatives and infection control programs; high healthcare expenditure; and adoption of technologically advanced infection control products, including automated disinfection systems and professional training protocols.

The major players operating in the European infection control market are STERIS plc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Solventum Corporation (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Kimberly Clark Corporation (US), B. Braun Group (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Miele Group (Germany), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), and Medline Industries, LP (US), among others.



This report studies the European infection control market based on product & service, end user, and countries. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Additionally, the report analyzes micro markets concerning their growth trends. It forecasts the revenue of the market segments in 13 countries.



This report provides insights into the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising prevalence of HAIs in Europe, growing number of surgeries, advancement in reprocessing technologies, rising emphasis on sterilization and disinfection of food, advancements in sterilization equipment technology, and the growing trend of outsourcing services among pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals), restraints (growing concerns about safety of reprocessed instruments, consequences associated with use of chemical disinfectants, and the high cost associated with endoscopy reprocessing coupled with limited reimbursements in emerging economies), opportunities (implementation of stringent eu guidelines and mdr compliance and growing utilization of e-beam sterilization), challenges (sterilization of advanced medical devices, alternative methods for surface disinfection, and increasing adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices).

(Rising prevalence of HAIs in Europe, growing number of surgeries, advancement in reprocessing technologies, rising emphasis on sterilization and disinfection of food, advancements in sterilization equipment technology, and the growing trend of outsourcing services among pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals), restraints (growing concerns about safety of reprocessed instruments, consequences associated with use of chemical disinfectants, and the high cost associated with endoscopy reprocessing coupled with limited reimbursements in emerging economies), opportunities (implementation of stringent eu guidelines and mdr compliance and growing utilization of e-beam sterilization), challenges (sterilization of advanced medical devices, alternative methods for surface disinfection, and increasing adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices). Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the European infection control market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the European infection control market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights into the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the European infection control market

: Detailed insights into the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the European infection control market Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative countries

: Comprehensive information on lucrative countries Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products and recent developments in the European infection control market

: Exhaustive information about new products and recent developments in the European infection control market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market player

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 477 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Europe





Drivers Rising Prevalence of HAIs Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Advancements in Reprocessing Technologies Increasing Emphasis on Sterilization & Disinfection of Food Advancements in Sterilization Equipment Technology

Restraints Growing Concerns About Safety of Reprocessed Instruments Consequences Associated with Chemical Disinfectant Use High Cost of Endoscopy Reprocessing and Limited Reimbursements

Opportunities Implementation of Stringent EU Guidelines and Mdr Compliance Growing Trend of Outsourcing Services Among Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Hospitals Growing Utilization of E-Beam Sterilization

Challenges Sterilization of Advanced Medical Devices Alternative Methods for Surface Disinfection Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Medical Devices



