QuestionPro and Day One Strategy Release 2025 Clinician AI Readiness Survey

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro, in partnership with healthcare insight and strategy consultancy Day One Strategy, today announced the release of its latest industry report: The 2025 Clinician AI Readiness Survey. Based on responses from 500 U.S. physicians across five specialties, the report reveals a sharp contrast between rising AI adoption in medicine and low clinical readiness.

According to the survey, 61% of physicians expect to retrain due to generative AI, and 55% believe their roles will significantly change. Yet only 1 in 5 feel prepared to integrate these tools into clinical care.

“This data shows clinicians are leading AI adoption—but without the support they need,” said Reena Sooch, Partner at Day One Strategy. “They’re curious and optimistic, but lacking guardrails.”

Despite limited training, clinicians are already adopting GenAI on their own. 88% report using ChatGPT, and many are experimenting with platforms like CoPilot, Gemini, and Med-PaLM. Common applications include research (64%), documentation (63%), and ambient listening (54%). Specialty-specific uses range from genomic analysis in oncology to remote monitoring in cardiology.

“This is a wake-up call for the healthcare industry,” said Arti Bedi Pullins, President and Chief Healthcare Officer at QuestionPro. “AI can give clinicians back precious time to focus on patient care, but its success depends on how we support them. We need to listen, train, and move thoughtfully so these tools become true partners in healthcare.”

This online fieldwork was conducted by the QuestionPro Research Services team between April 22th 2025 - May 23th 2025. A total of 500 Clinicians completed the survey (Pulmonologist = 100, Dermatologist =100, Oncologists = 100, Cardiologists = 100 and Endocrinologists = 100). The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 4 percentage points at a 95% confidence. Download the full study now.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of research and experience management software. With a presence in over 10 countries, we empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that improve lives. Learn more at www.questionpro.com

About Day One Strategy

Bringing together technology and human intelligence to drive actionable insights, Day One Strategy is a global strategy, data, and insights firm specializing in healthcare. With a team of healthcare experts, the firm empowers healthcare organizations to navigate the complexities of launching new breakthrough treatments in medicine and digital solutions. For more information about Day One Strategy, please visit: https://www.dayonestrategy.com/

