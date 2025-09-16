Titan Mining Announces Commissioning Readiness of U.S. Graphite Facility With Support From Federal and State Leaders

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI, OTCQB: TIMCF), (“Titan” or the “Company”) an existing zinc concentrate producer in upstate New York and an emerging natural flake graphite producer, announced today that federal and state leaders visited its graphite demonstration facility at Empire State Mines (ESM) in St. Lawrence County, New York, ahead of commissioning. The Company will commence commissioning in the coming weeks, a major milestone toward building America’s first integrated graphite supply chain in more than 70 years, with products targeted for use in the battery, defense and industrial sectors.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21), New York State Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (AD-117), and New York State Senator Mark Walczyk (SD-49) toured the facility on Friday, September 12, underscoring the project’s significance for both regional economic development and national security.

The facility, co-located with Titan's operating zinc mill, will validate downstream processing of natural flake graphite from the Company's Kilbourne Graphite Project and enable the Company to pursue qualification of products with U.S. industrial, defense, and energy customers. Commissioning is targeted for completion in Q4 2025, with customer qualification beginning in Q1 2026.

“It is an honor to attend Titan Mining's new graphite facility in Gouverneur,” said Chairwoman Stefanik. “This project reflects the best of our community: hardworking people, innovative companies, and partners who believe in the North Country. I’m proud that St. Lawrence County is a growth opportunity for American industry and world-class craftsmanship. Graphite is a critical mineral for everything from advanced manufacturing to next-generation energy storage. American-produced graphite reduces our dependence on foreign supply, bolsters national security, and proves that Upstate New York can lead the way in building what America needs. This is a critical resource for our national security and I will be utilizing my senior position on the House Armed Services Committee to continue to support this critical mining facility.”

Senator Mark Walczyk added: “Titan is leading the way in returning critical mineral processing to U.S. soil. The commissioning of this facility is great news for St. Lawrence County, New York State, and the country.”

Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush noted: “This project blends the North Country’s strong mining heritage with new opportunities in advanced materials. Commissioning is an exciting step forward for workers, families, and communities across our region.”

“Today marks a pivotal moment for U.S. graphite independence. We have fast-tracked the construction of the facility which represents a critical step toward establishing a secure, domestic supply of graphite in the United States,” said Rita Adiani, President and CEO of Titan. “By leveraging the existing infrastructure at Empire State Mines, we are able to advance this project in a capital-efficient way while creating high-quality jobs in the longer term in New York's North Country.”

Strategic Rationale:

Made-in-America supply: Establishes a U.S. pathway for natural flake graphite products essential to defense, aerospace, industrial, and energy markets.

Capital-efficient build-out: Co-located at ESM to utilize established utilities, permitting footprint, and skilled workforce.

Customer qualification focus: Supports rapid feedback loops with customers ahead of commercial scale-up.

Regional economic development: Creates high-quality jobs in the longer term and positions St. Lawrence County as a leader in the critical minerals supply chain.









About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also an emerging natural flake graphite producer and targeting to be the USA’s first end to end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan’s goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

