Strengthening Rabies Defence in Canada: CAHI Announces 2025 World Rabies Day Webinar

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is proud to continue its tradition of hosting a webinar in recognition of World Rabies Day. This year’s event, taking place on Friday, September 26, 2025, will focus on the theme: “Act Now: Strengthening Rabies Defence in Canada.”

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Location: Free Online Webinar (registration required)

The free event will feature an engaging lineup of experts and stakeholders who will share insights into Canada’s efforts to prevent and control rabies. Presentations will include:

Fox Rabies Management in Northern Ontario

Community Vaccinator Program in Saskatchewan

By showcasing these important initiatives, the webinar will raise awareness about rabies risks in Canada, while highlighting the ongoing work being done in rural and northern communities to protect both human and animal health.

“Rabies remains a public health concern, and Canada’s coordinated efforts in surveillance, vaccination, and education play a key role in successful prevention and control” said Dr. Catherine Filejksi, President and CEO of Canadian Animal Health Institute. “This webinar is an opportunity to bring together experts, communities, and partners to defend human and animal health, and strengthen our collective efforts against rabies.”

CAHI’s 2025 World Rabies Day Webinar is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors: Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Canada and Ceva Animal Health - Canada.

Registration for the webinar is now open and can be accessed here: https://live.webcastcanada.ca/go/wrd2025eng.

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

