Quest Software Announces New Company Strategy and Unified Data Management Platform for AI Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global leader in data management, cybersecurity, and platform modernization, today unveiled a new company strategy and a unified, seamless, and automated data management platform designed to accelerate its customers’ ability to thrive in the era of AI. The strategy, which is based on three foundational priorities for companies to unlock AI success – trusted AI-ready data, secure identities, and platform modernization to scale with AI demands – includes a new, bold brand identity to reflect Quest’s focus on innovation, solutions, and growth. To learn more and explore updated products and solutions, content, customer resources, and partner assets, visit quest.com.

A recent study from MIT highlighted that 95 percent of generative AI (GenAI) pilots are failing, and Gartner has stated that nearly one-third of GenAI projects are abandoned after proof-of concept, each revealing the need for stronger data foundations. Quest’s new erwin Data Management Platform, featuring unified AI-enabled capabilities for a seamless experience, allows enterprises and public sector organizations to improve data accuracy, and create trusted data products 54 percent faster than before, uniquely meeting the scale and speed required for AI success. The fully integrated Quest platform automates the essential steps needed to create trusted data products with dynamic trust scoring for use and reuse in the data marketplace.

Today, companies are dealing with fragmented, siloed, and underused data with niche and ineffective data management tools, not designed to meet the critical needs of AI – trusted data at speed and scale. The new Quest erwin platform leverages GenAI to deliver operational simplicity through automation, unifying data management capabilities such as data quality, data modeling, metadata management, and data governance, removing silos and creating data products all through a single platform. Customers using the erwin Data Management Platform will receive immediate benefits such as improved data accuracy and trust-scored data products, faster time to market, and improved productivity.

“AI is driving the need for a dramatically new approach to data management. Working closely with our customers, including more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500, has given us deep insights into their challenges and requirements,” said Tim Page, CEO of Quest Software. “The erwin Data Management Platform is the first-of-its-kind to deliver improved data accuracy and faster time to data product delivery to the marketplace – a game-changer for our customers.”

As a leading provider of AI solutions, Quest is both AI-enabling its broad product suite and applying that technology to critical use cases, ensuring customers’ success as they pursue the path from generative to agentic AI. Along with the challenge of creating trusted data products is the need to protect identities from new AI threats – both human and non-human. AI-enabled Quest Security Guardian Intelligence dramatically enhances Microsoft identity threat detection and response, helping customers spot and contain identity threats faster than ever.

Quest’s new brand identity reinforces its focus on market-leading innovation. Combined with this year’s $350 million capital infusion to accelerate AI research and development, and a new executive team to drive growth and customer focus, Quest has invested for the AI future. The recently announced team includes recognized industry leaders Ashish Joshi, President & CFO; John Bertero, Chief Revenue Officer; and Maureen Perrelli, Chief Channel Officer, all of whom join Tim Page, who was named Quest Software’s new CEO in January.

As AI reshapes how organizations govern data, secure access, and scale operations, Quest Software’s new company strategy is to deliver on three foundational priorities for AI success:

AI is only as good as the data. Quest’s new erwin Data Management Platform, featuring unified and automated AI-enabled capabilities for a seamless experience, allows enterprises to improve data accuracy and create trusted data products faster, uniquely meeting the scale and speed required for AI success. AI-powered cybersecurity and resilience. There has been an unprecedented increase in identities, service accounts, and access points, drastically increasing the attack surface and creating complex security challenges. Quest protects the most critical identity assets across Active Directory and Entra ID, delivering resilience throughout the attack lifecycle and automates ransomware recovery 90 percent faster, saving millions of dollars in downtime costs.

Quest is expanding its go-to-market with a focus on its Partner ecosystem. With an extensive network of independent software vendors (ISVs) and other technology partners, Quest is able to better support customers around the globe. Quest partners can access new programs to support their customers’ AI initiatives by visiting https://partners.quest.com.

About Quest Software

Quest Software creates technology and solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI. Focused on data management and governance, cybersecurity and platform modernization, Quest helps organizations address their most pressing challenges and make the promise of AI a reality. Around the globe, more than 45,000 companies including over 90% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest Software. For more information, visit www.quest.com or follow Quest Software on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

