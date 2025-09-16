Arctic Wolf 2025 Security Operations Report Reveals Threat Landscape Acceleration, Majority of Security Alerts Now Occur Outside Working Hours

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today published its 2025 Security Operations Report, analyzing more than 330 trillion security observations collected by the Arctic Wolf Aurora™ Platform and investigated through one of the world’s largest commercial Security Operations Centers (SOCs). The report details how adversaries are accelerating their tactics, exploiting identity and timing to bypass defenses, and how Arctic Wolf delivers positive security outcomes through speed, scale, and human expertise.

Despite unprecedented investment in cybersecurity, the pace and complexity of today’s threats continue to challenge even the most mature organizations. Attackers are moving faster, targeting new attack surfaces, and exploiting new vulnerabilities in ways that traditional defenses often miss. By analyzing telemetry at global scale, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform delivers visibility into billions of signals each day — visibility few organizations could achieve on their own. Coupled with the expertise of Arctic Wolf’s AI-powered SOC, the findings not only reveal how threat actors are evolving but also highlight the common operational pressures security teams face. The insights in the 2025 Security Operations Report give leaders a benchmark to measure their own programs, identify gaps, and prioritize defenses that drive measurable resilience.

Key findings from the report include:

24×7 vigilance is critical : 51% of alerts issued occurred outside business hours, with 15% of total alerts taking place on weekends.

: 51% of alerts issued occurred outside business hours, with 15% of total alerts taking place on weekends. The power of the Aurora Platform: The Aurora Platform reduced 330 trillion raw observations down to 8.6 million alerts — a noise reduction rate of more than 99.99999%, or one alert for every 138 million observations.

The Aurora Platform reduced 330 trillion raw observations down to 8.6 million alerts — a noise reduction rate of more than 99.99999%, or one alert for every 138 million observations. AI and human expertise accelerate response : Alpha AI triaged 10% of alerts, eliminating more than 860,000 manual reviews and contributing to a 37% decrease in Mean Time to Ticket (MTTT) over two years.

: Alpha AI triaged 10% of alerts, eliminating more than 860,000 manual reviews and contributing to a 37% decrease in Mean Time to Ticket (MTTT) over two years. Certain industries remain prime targets : Education, healthcare, and manufacturing topped the charts for attack volume due to outdated infrastructure, valuable data, and low tolerance for downtime.

: Education, healthcare, and manufacturing topped the charts for attack volume due to outdated infrastructure, valuable data, and low tolerance for downtime. Mega events showcase new attacker playbooks: Campaigns such as those launched on Fortinet FortiGate firewall devices and SonicWall CVE-2024-40766 in the last year showed how adversaries exploit identity and VPN weaknesses to escalate privileges and encrypt unmonitored systems in under 90 minutes.





“Today’s threat landscape is defined by round-the-clock attacks that target identity, exploit timing, and drive alert fatigue, leaving defenders to navigate increasingly complex tactics,” said Dan Schiappa, president, Technology & Services, Arctic Wolf. “Because we operate at global scale, we have unmatched visibility into how attackers adapt and how defenders respond. This report distills those insights into clear guidance organizations can use to strengthen defenses and prepare for what comes next.”

The 2025 Security Operations Report offers forward-looking insights for CISOs, IT leaders, and practitioners, highlighting strategies to reduce noise, protect identities, and accelerate response. By sharing these lessons, Arctic Wolf aims to help organizations everywhere better prepare for the next wave of cyber threats. Download the report at arcticwolf.com/secopsreport.

