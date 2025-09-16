P10 to Sponsor IPEM Paris 2025

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, is proud to sponsor and participate in IPEM Paris 2025, taking place September 24–26, 2025, at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France. P10 attendees will include EVP, Global Head of Client Solutions, Sarita Narson Jairath, alongside five of P10’s investment strategies.

Investment strategy attendees include:

Bonaccord Capital Partners – Managing Director, Kristin DePlatchett, and Managing Director, Strategic Development, Vincenzo Narciso

Hark Capital – Managing Partner and Founder, Doug Cruikshank

Qualitas Funds – Fundraising Director, Amedeo Cesco; Founding Partner, Eric Halverson; Investor Relations Director, Emma Hernanz; Partner, Bernardo Marques dos Santos; Investment Associate, Helena Palacios; and Investment Director, João Pita Rua

RCP Advisors – Managing Partner, Alex Abell; Managing Partner, Jon Madorsky; Partner, Michael Rice; and Vice President, Alex Williams

TrueBridge Capital Partners – Partner, Krish Parikh; Vice President of Business Development, Patrick Repko; Partner, Matt Rittenmeyer; Investment Associate, Robert Templeton; and Partner, Yael Tzur



This year’s IPEM Paris is expected to host more than 6,000 participants, representing 2,400 companies, 1,300 limited partners, and 900 general partners, to foster connections and advance the global private capital industry.

P10 looks forward to connecting with peers, clients, and industry leaders throughout the event and welcomes attendees to visit the P10 Lounge – Lounge B206 – located near the Main Conference Room on level 2. For more details, please visit the IPEM Paris website.

About P10

P10 (NYSE: PX) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.p10alts.com.

