Denver, CO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AHRFD CRYPTO GROUP LTD and AHRFD Global Ltd, operating as AHRFD, a next-generation digital asset trading platform serving over 2.5 million users globally, today announced a comprehensive $10 million User Protection and Transparency Initiative designed to combat the rising tide of cryptocurrency-related misinformation affecting the industry.



The initiative comes as the company has observed an increase in unverified claims appearing on various online platforms, particularly in European markets where AHRFD is expanding operations. These false narratives, often posted anonymously on legal advisory and review websites without proper verification procedures, have created confusion among potential users and damaged the reputation of legitimate cryptocurrency businesses.



"The cryptocurrency industry faces a serious challenge from coordinated disinformation campaigns that exploit the complexity of digital assets to spread fear and confusion," said Daniel Hoffman, CEO of AHRFD CRYPTO GROUP. "Rather than engaging in public disputes, we're taking the high road by investing in transparency, education, and user protection measures that speak louder than any false accusations."



Comprehensive User Protection Program

The $10 million initiative includes:

• Independent Quarterly Audits: Engaging top-four accounting firms to verify asset holdings and operational integrity

• 24/7 Fraud Prevention Hotline: Dedicated multilingual support to help users identify and report scams

• Educational Campaign: Free resources helping users distinguish legitimate platforms from fraudulent schemes

• Legal Support Fund: Assistance for users who have been victims of identity theft involving AHRFD's name

• Transparency Portal: Real-time proof of reserves and regulatory compliance documentation



Regulatory Excellence and Compliance

AHRFD operates with full regulatory compliance, maintaining:

• FinCEN Money Service Business (MSB) registration in the United States

• Active pursuit of MiCA compliance for European operations

• Partnerships with 12 licensed European financial institutions

• Comprehensive KYC/AML procedures exceeding international standards



"AHRFD's commitment to transparency and compliance excellence positions us as a leader in the evolving European digital asset market," noted the company's Compliance Advisory Committee. "While misinformation spreads easily online, our response is grounded in verifiable actions and measurable results."



Platform Achievements and Growth

Despite challenges from misinformation, AHRFD continues its robust growth trajectory:

• Processing over $100 Million in daily trading volume

• Maintaining 99.99% uptime with zero security breaches

• Achieving 15-minute average withdrawal processing time

• Expanding to 160+ countries with localized support



The company's proprietary HyperMatch™ engine processes up to 2.5 million transactions per second, while military-grade security protocols protect user assets, with 95% stored in cold wallets and backed by $400 million in insurance coverage.



Industry-Wide Challenge

"Unfortunately, the proliferation of unverified content on certain legal advisory websites has become a tool for market manipulation," noted Alexandra Turner, Chief Operating Officer of AHRFD. "These platforms, which monetize sensational content without verification requirements, inadvertently enable bad actors to damage legitimate businesses. We encourage all users to verify information through official channels only."



Commitment to Users

AHRFD emphasizes that all users can verify the platform's legitimacy through:

• Official website: www.ahrfd.com

• Regulatory filings: Available on FinCEN and SEC databases

• Direct customer support: support@ahrfd.com

• Corporate registrations: Verifiable through Colorado and California state records



About AHRFD

AHRFD CRYPTO GROUP operates a comprehensive digital asset ecosystem offering spot trading, derivatives, asset management, and payment solutions. Founded by veterans from leading financial institutions and technology companies, AHRFD combines institutional-grade infrastructure with user-friendly design to make digital assets accessible to everyone.



