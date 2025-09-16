Frozen Potato Market to Reach $89.5 Billion by 2029, Fueled by QSR Expansion and E-Commerce Growth | Frozen Potato Market Report 2025

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Potato Market: 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global frozen potato market was valued at US$67.27 billion in 2023. The market value is expected to reach US$89.51 billion by 2029.



The global frozen potato market is poised for robust growth, driven by the ongoing expansion of the foodservice industry, including restaurants, cafes, and catering services. The trend towards westernization of diets in many developing countries is also expected to support market growth, as potatoes are a staple in many western dishes.

Furthermore, increased investments in marketing and promotional activities by major players in the industry are likely to enhance product visibility and consumer engagement, thereby driving sales. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and online grocery shopping is making it easier for consumers to purchase frozen potato products, further boosting market growth. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into seven segments based on the product type: French Fries, Hash Brown, Mashed, Shaped, Topped/Stuffed, Battered/Cooked, and Others. The French fries segment held the highest share in the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. The global expansion of fast-food chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and KFC has significantly contributed to the popularity of French fries.



By End-User: The report further provides the segmentation based on the following end-users: Commercial and Residential. The commercial segment held the highest share in the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. The demand for frozen potatoes among commercial end-users, such as restaurants, fast-food chains, and catering services, has been increasing significantly.



By Distribution Channel: The report provides the glimpse of the frozen potato market based on the following distribution channel: B2B and B2C. B2B distribution channel held the highest share in the market, whereas B2C distribution channel is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. B2B (business-to-business) distribution channel for frozen potatoes have seen significant growth due to the increasing demands of commercial end-users such as restaurants, fast-food chains, catering services, and institutional kitchens.



By Region: North America held the major share of the market. The US is the prominent market for frozen potatoes due to the rising consumption of convenience food products and surging demand from the working population due to busy lifestyles. Moreover, increasing demand for frozen potatoes from the young age population due to the rising trend of snacking is propelling the market growth in the US. Germany stands out in the European frozen potato market due to its robust food industry and high consumer demand for convenience foods. The country has a significant presence of both international and domestic QSR chains, which heavily rely on frozen potato products. For example, McCain Foods, a global leader in frozen potato products, has a strong market presence in Germany, supplying to numerous fast-food outlets and retail chains. The increasing number of fast-food restaurants and snack bars in Germany has significantly driven the demand for frozen potatoes, particularly French fries and potato snacks.



India is one of the key player in the Asia-Pacific frozen potato market, driven by its large and youthful population, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. The fast-food industry in India has been growing at a rapid pace, with global chains like McDonald's, Domino's, and Burger King expanding their operations across the country. Furthermore, local brands and street food vendors are also incorporating frozen potatoes into their offerings, catering to the changing tastes and preferences of Indian consumers. The Indian government's focus on improving the cold chain infrastructure is also facilitating the growth of the frozen potato market.



Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global frozen potato market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as expansion of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), rising purchasing power, increasing female working population, expansion of e-commerce, growing preference for ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks, aggressive marketing strategies and promotional campaigns, efficient supply chain and distribution networks, and many other factors. As more women join the workforce, the demand for convenient, time-saving meal solutions has increased.



Challenges: However, the market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as competition from fresh alternatives, regulatory and compliance issues, etc.



Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as growing health and wellness trend, rising sustainability and eco-friendly practices, rising popularity of plant-based and vegan diets, innovative product offerings, advancement in the cold chain infrastructure, etc. Frozen potato providers have introduced a range of innovative product offerings to cater to diverse consumer preferences and drive growth in the market. One notable innovation is the introduction of flavored and seasoned varieties of frozen potatoes, including options like garlic parmesan fries, spicy wedges, and herb-infused hash browns. These flavorful alternatives appeal to consumers seeking restaurant-quality taste and variety in their frozen food choices.

Additionally, there has been a rise in healthier options such as low-fat or baked versions of traditional fried products, responding to the health-conscious consumer trend. Organic and non-GMO certified frozen potato products are also gaining traction among environmentally and health-conscious consumers who prioritize natural ingredients and sustainable farming practices.



The global frozen potato market is characterized by intense competition among key players who are striving to expand their market share through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion.

