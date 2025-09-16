ITRI Honors New Laureates and Kicks Off Innovation Week

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) held the 2025 ITRI Laureate Ceremony today, honoring five distinguished leaders for their outstanding contributions to semiconductors, engineering, and biomedicine. The new laureates include Dr. Y.J. Mii, Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of TSMC; Mr. John T. Yu, Group Chairman of CTCI; Dr. Chang-Hai Tsai, Chairman of China Medical University (CMU) and Healthcare System; Dr. Wei-Jen Lo, former Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy Development at TSMC; and Dr. Yen-Hsuan Ni, Director of the National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) Healthcare System Administration Center and Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics at NTU College of Medicine.

Taiwan’s Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao attended the event to honor the five laureates for their exceptional achievements and contributions to national industrial development. In her remarks, she also praised ITRI for its pivotal role in driving Taiwan’s technological innovation, highlighting its breakthroughs in semiconductors, biomedicine, and engineering. She emphasized ITRI’s position as a vital bridge connecting industry, government, academia, and research, with significant influence across traditional industries, AI applications, and healthcare. Vice President Hsiao expressed hope that ITRI will continue its efforts and become the driving force in changing the world and making Taiwan better.

ITRI Chairman Tsung-Tsong Wu highlighted the diverse expertise of this year’s laureates, reflecting Taiwan’s strength in advanced manufacturing, sustainable engineering, and biomedical innovation. Over the past 52 years, he said, ITRI has consistently supported government policy and industry needs, advancing from semiconductors and ICT to the Five Trusted Industry Sectors while driving AI adoption and digital transformation. ITRI will focus on cross-domain integration and lead emerging fields such as humanoid robots, drones, and unmanned vehicles to help Taiwan seize early advantages on the global stage. “This year marks the inaugural ITRI Innovation Week, where we will showcase our latest R&D achievements to industry stakeholders and international partners, fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration,” Wu stated.

The five laureates expressed their appreciation for the recognition and shared their vision for future collaboration. Dr. Mii emphasized that ITRI can continue to bridge critical technology gaps, helping Taiwan maintain its key position in the global supply chain. Mr. Yu highlighted CTCI’s collaboration with ITRI on the world’s first semiconductor wastewater reclamation plant at Tainan Science Park, calling it a milestone in sustainable engineering. Dr. Tsai advocated for deeper collaboration to advance precision medicine, AI applications, and new drug development. Dr. Lo expressed confidence in ITRI’s ability to build a world-class platform that integrates chips, data centers, and application software to meet the growing demands of AI. Dr. Ni praised Taiwan’s cross-disciplinary strengths and ITRI’s unique position to combine biotechnology, ICT, and AI to gain a competitive advantage in healthcare innovation.

The 2025 ITRI Innovation Week runs from September 15 to 19 across the Institute’s Hsinchu and Tainan campuses, featuring the Laureate Meeting, 2035 Cross-Disciplinary Innovation Forum, Smart Healthcare Forum, South Taiwan Industrial Transformation Forum, and Robotics & Drone Forum. The concurrent IP & Startup Week will focus on intellectual property strategies and entrepreneurial opportunities, while a tech exhibition will demonstrate AI-driven solutions across industries, showcasing how innovation is being translated into real-world applications.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan’s industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

