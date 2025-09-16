AccuStem Sciences to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th

PHOENIX and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with or at risk of cancer, today announced that Wendy Blosser, CEO, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 18th, 2025.

DATE: September 18th

TIME: 2:30 pm EST

LINK: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/5081546/accustem-sciences-inc-otcqb-acut

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 19-24

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Ms. Blosser will be presenting on the exciting products in AccuStem’s portfolio and how they will address urgent unanswered clinical questions while returning significant value to investors.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor “stemness”, we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient’s cancer, leading to more informed decision making.

For more information, please visit www.accustem.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

