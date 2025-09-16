Verisk Launches Generative AI Commercial Underwriting Assistant to Revolutionize Risk Assessment and Underwriting Efficiency

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced the launch of its Commercial GenAI Underwriting Assistant, a cloud-based solution designed to modernize commercial property underwriting. Powered by Verisk’s advanced data analytics and generative AI, this solution enables underwriters to make more informed decisions with greater ease and speed, helping them improve profitability outcomes and adapt to the ever-evolving commercial property market.

Verisk’s new Commercial GenAI Underwriting Assistant:

Harnesses generative AI capabilities to automate workflows and manual tasks, summarize complex datasets via data ingestion and deliver real-time risk appetite insights to accelerate underwriting risk assessment.

Integrates into existing policy administration and underwriting systems as an API-enabled solution, ensuring flexibility, scalability and security.

Enhances decision-making via a "Human-in-the-Loop" approach by combining AI-driven insights with expert judgment, rather than replacing it.

“Automation is no longer a luxury for insurers—it’s a necessity,” said Doug Caccese, co-president of underwriting solutions at Verisk. “As strategic partners to our clients and leaders in modeling and rating support, we want to help insurers evolve their workflows in a future-proof and scalable way. Our new AI assistant offers the industry trustworthy, responsible innovation at scale that will support and augment the expertise of insurance professionals, while also increasing speed and efficiency.”

Tackling the industry’s most pressing challenges

Insurers are facing rising costs, tighter margins and a shrinking workforce—threatening institutional knowledge. Verisk’s Commercial GenAI Underwriting Assistant addresses these critical industry pain points by enhancing operational efficiency, delivering actionable insights to help improve pricing and automating risk submission intake.

According to Verisk’s 2025 State of the Industry Survey:

43 percent of respondents cited profitability as their organization’s top priority, followed by revenue and growth at 28 percent.

of respondents cited profitability as their organization’s top priority, followed by revenue and growth at 36 percent identified digital transformation and tech modernization as their biggest challenge.

identified digital transformation and tech modernization as their biggest challenge. Most notably, 69 percent believe AI and generative AI will have the most significant impact on the industry over the next five years.

These findings, based on responses from 264 Verisk Insurance Conference attendees, underscore the urgent need for intelligent automation and data-driven decision support to enhance underwriting profitability.

Verisk’s Commercial GenAI Underwriting Assistant was developed in a private and protected environment, rooted in the ethical use of AI principles—fairness, accountability, inclusivity, transparency and privacy. You can read more about Verisk’s Commitment to Responsible and Ethical AI here.

The Commercial GenAI Underwriting Assistant is part of Verisk’s Augmented Underwriting Suite. This suite integrates multiple Verisk products, such as Touchstone and Rulebook, into one seamless, modular process. To learn more about Augmented Underwriting and Verisk’s generative AI Commercial Underwriting Assistant solution, please visit Verisk’s underwriting automation hub.

Verisk’s Underwriting & Rating Solutions helps global insurers, reinsurers and other stakeholders modernize their processes, reduce operating costs and underwrite risks quickly and precisely. These solutions support (re)insurers across multiple lines of business, including personal & commercial property, personal & commercial auto, small commercial and general liability programming to streamline forms, rules, loss costs and rating-related information.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.