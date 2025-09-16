Hop Valley Brewing and Oregon Athletics Announce the Launch of Dang Green IPA, the First Official Craft Beer for the Oregon Ducks

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop Valley Brewing Co. (“Hop Valley Brewing” or “Hop Valley”), a trailblazer in the craft brewing industry and brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, together with Oregon Athletics, are excited to announce the release of Dang Green IPA, the first officially licensed, co-branded craft beer of the Oregon Ducks. Hop Valley Dang Green IPA cans will feature official Oregon Ducks logo through a partnership facilitated by exclusive multimedia rights holder Oregon Sports Properties and Oregon Campus Licensing.





“This is a new collaboration with licensing, our Learfield partners, and our good friends at Hop Valley. We are excited to bring Duck fans a new cobranded Oregon beer at Autzen stadium and all of our other events this season.” Oregon Athletic Director, Rob Mullens, said.

Brewed by Oregon’s Hop Valley with premium Cryo Hops®, Dang Green is a smooth 7.0% ABV IPA that delivers bold West Coast flavor and big-game energy that's perfect for throwing your O, rain or shine.

"We could not be more excited to continue our partnership with the Oregon Ducks—and to make history as the first craft beer ever to feature Oregon Ducks marks on our packaging. The Eugene community and Ducks fans are part of Hop Valley’s DNA, and this was our opportunity to put that passion into a can,” said Megan McKenna, Senior Brand Manager, Hop Valley Brewing Co. “This IPA pairs perfectly with the loudest stadium in college football, green and yellow, and may make you wanna Shout. From Gang Green to Damn Green, it’s always Dang Green!! Go Ducks!"

Dang Green IPA is now available for purchase in stores and local pubs across Oregon, while the Official Craft Beer of the Ducks will also be available to fans inside Autzen Stadium and other Oregon Ducks athletic venues throughout the year.

“This collaboration with Hop Valley Brewing is an exciting first for the University of Oregon. Dang Green IPA is more than a great-tasting beer—it’s a chance for Ducks fans to celebrate their passion for Oregon while supporting a local partner. We’re proud to see this partnership come to life in stores and served at our games.” Lauren Stanfield, Associate Vice President for Marketing and Brand Strategy

“We are excited to partner with a brand with such strong Eugene roots. I look forward to fans enjoying the new Dang Green offering in Autzen and all Duck events starting this fall.” – John Sargeant, Director, Food & Beverage Services.

In addition to delivering co-branded cans of Dang Green IPA, the partnership provides Hop Valley with in-venue signage, digital marketing campaigns and activations before various games across all Oregon Duck sports.

“This partnership was an incredible opportunity to create an authentic product for Oregon fans to enjoy every game day,” said Kelly Schukart, Vice President & General Manager of Oregon Sports Properties. “We’re grateful to everyone who contributed to making this project possible and look forward to seeing fans enjoying Dang Green IPA in Autzen Stadium this fall.”

Oregon Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics – is the exclusive multimedia rights holder for Oregon Athletics and oversees all sponsorship agreements on behalf of the Ducks.

Hop Valley Brewing Company and Oregon Athletics encourage fans 21+ to drink responsibly.

About Hop Valley Brewing Company

Founded in 2009 in the most free-spirited city in a state known for innovation and high-quality hops, Hop Valley Brewing proudly embraces the influences of our counter-culture surroundings in the crafting of refreshingly different beers.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

