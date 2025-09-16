Harvard Bioscience Expands Distribution Agreement with Fisher Scientific to Include United States

HOLLISTON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company” or “Harvard Bioscience”), a leading provider of innovative laboratory equipment, is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution agreement with Fisher Scientific, a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, one of the world’s largest and most trusted scientific suppliers. Under this new agreement, Fisher Scientific will now offer Harvard Bioscience pumps, spectrophotometers, and BTX electroporation systems in the United States, complementing the existing distribution agreement in Europe. This agreement provides Harvard Bioscience access to hundreds of Fisher Scientific sales representatives who will now offer customers both established product lines—such as pumps and electroporation systems—and access to emerging technologies, including the Mesh MEA (Microelectrode Array) for advanced organoid research.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Harvard Bioscience’s mission to provide researchers with high-performance, reliable instruments that accelerate scientific discovery. By leveraging Fisher Scientific’s extensive U.S. distribution network and unmatched reputation for customer service, Harvard Bioscience can now deliver even greater convenience and accessibility to its customers across North America.

“Expanding our partnership with Fisher Scientific in the U.S. is a significant step toward providing Harvard Bioscience products to all potential customers throughout the United States,” said John Duke, President & Chief Executive Officer of Harvard Bioscience. “This collaboration enhances the customer experience by providing streamlined ordering, faster delivery, and localized support through a trusted partner.”

With the expanded distribution agreement of Harvard Bioscience’s pumps, spectrophotometers, and electroporation systems to Fisher Scientific’s U.S. catalog, customers can now source a comprehensive range of precision tools from a single vendor — saving valuable time and simplifying procurement processes. The expanded availability ensures that laboratories in both academia and industry can access cutting-edge technologies with the logistical support and purchasing flexibility they expect.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, drug and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in the United States, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.harvardbioscience.com.

