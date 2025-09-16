Verde AgriTech Granted Patent for Advanced Fertilizer Production Technology Combining Glauconitic Siltstone and Beneficial Microorganisms

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Ltd. (TSX: NPK | OTCQX: VNPKF) ("Verde” or the “Company”), a specialty multi-nutrient potassium fertilizer innovator offering tailored solutions to support sustainable farming practices, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Verde Fertilizantes LTDA has been granted a Brazilian patent (No. BR 10 2021 015788 7 - PROCESSO DE PRODUÇÃO DE FERTILIZANTE MINERAL EMPREGANDO INOCULAÇÃO COM ADITIVO BIOLÓGICO E PRODUTO FERTILIZANTE OBTIDO1) for its industrial process, which produces powdered, granulated, or microgranulated mineral fertilizers enriched with biological additives; in addition, the product produced from this process is also protected under this patent.

The patent, granted by Brazil’s National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) under the Ministry of Economy, covers a process that combines glauconitic siltstone – a sedimentary rock composed of silt-sized iron-potassium phyllosilicate minerals – with beneficial microorganisms, advancing sustainable fertilizer technology and strengthening Verde’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

“We are proud to announce this achievement,” stated Cristiano Veloso, CEO and Founder. “Fertilizers remain the most important technology for boosting agricultural productivity, and continuous innovation is essential to meeting farmers’ evolving needs. With growing demand for sustainable and biological solutions, this patent represents a breakthrough by applying diverse microorganisms with glauconitic siltstone to improve soil and plant health, enhance agricultural productivity, and reduce chemical inputs, all while being cost effective.”

The patented process enables the production of powdered, granulated, or microgranulated fertilizers by combining glauconitic siltstone with beneficial microorganisms through industrial spraying techniques. Unlike conventional fertilizer manufacturing, this innovation eliminates the drying stage, reducing production costs while preserving viability of beneficial microorganisms for up to 180 days. This allows the integration of a wide range of bacteria and fungi enhancing sustainable agriculture practices through:

nitrogen fixation - process by which certain microorganisms convert atmospheric nitrogen gas into forms usable by plants;

- process by which certain microorganisms convert atmospheric nitrogen gas into forms usable by plants; phosphate solubilization – the conversion of insoluble forms of phosphorus into soluble forms that plants can absorb;

– the conversion of insoluble forms of phosphorus into soluble forms that plants can absorb; biocontrol – the use of living organisms to suppress pests, weeds, or plant diseases; and

– the use of living organisms to suppress pests, weeds, or plant diseases; and growth promotion, creating a differentiated offering for the global fertilizer market.

This patent positions Verde at the forefront of agricultural innovation and allows the company to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable agriculture solutions. Verde remains dedicated to delivering advanced fertilizer technologies that meet farmers’ needs while supporting long-term business growth.

The Company holds five patents in Brazil with INPI and has three patent applications pending.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech is dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through the innovation of specialty multi nutrient potassium fertilizers. Our mission is to increase agricultural productivity, enhance soil health, and significantly contribute to environmental sustainability. Utilizing our unique position in Brazil, we harness proprietary technologies to develop solutions that not only meet the immediate needs of farmers but also address global challenges such as food security and climate change. Our commitment to carbon capture and the production of eco-friendly fertilizers underscores our vision for a future where agriculture contributes positively to the health of our planet. For more information on how we are leading the way towards sustainable agriculture and climate change mitigation in Brazil, visit our website: https://verde.ag/en/home.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company’s competitive position in Brazil and demand for potash; estimates of operating costs and total costs, net cash flow, net present value and economic returns from an operating mine. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on Verde's or its consultants' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions and estimates expressed above do not occur as forecast, but specifically include, without limitation: risks related to the court approval process for the debt restructuring; risks relating to variations in the mineral content within the material identified as Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves from that predicted; variations in rates of recovery and extraction; the geotechnical characteristics of the rock mined or through which infrastructure is built differing from that predicted, the quantity of water that will need to be diverted or treated during mining operations being different from what is expected to be encountered during mining operations or post-closure, or the rate of flow of the water being different; developments in world metals markets; risks relating to fluctuations in the Brazilian Real relative to the Canadian dollar; increases in the estimated capital and operating costs or unanticipated costs; difficulties attracting the necessary workforce; increases in financing costs or adverse changes to the terms of available financing, if any; tax rates or royalties being greater than assumed; changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical, or other factors; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; risks relating to receipt of regulatory approvals; delays in stakeholder negotiations; changes in regulations applying to the development, operation, and closure of mining operations from what currently exists; the effects of competition in the markets in which Verde operates; operational and infrastructure risks; changes to the potential benefits, applications, and commercial impact of the Company’s patented products and production process, and risks relating to patent protection and enforcement, regulatory approvals; and the additional risks described in Verde's Annual Information Form filed with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com) for the year ended December 31, 2024. Verde cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Verde, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Verde does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Verde or on our behalf, except as required by law.

