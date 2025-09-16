Churchill Announces Fully Committed $3 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce a fully committed non-brokered private placement of 37,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) at a price of $0.08 per Common Share (the “Issue Price”) for total gross proceeds of $3 million (the “Offering”).

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used by the Company to advance its strategic assets in Newfoundland & Labrador, including the Black Raven Antimony-Gold Project (which hosts the past producing Frost Cove antimony mine) and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company expects to pay finder’s fees in connection with the Offering to certain eligible finders in the form of: (i) a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering from investors introduced to the Company by eligible finders; and (ii) the issuance of such number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Finder’s Warrants”) equal to 7.0% of the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering from investors introduced to the Company by eligible finders. Each Finder’s Warrant shall be exercisable into one Common Share at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 25, 2025, and is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

About Churchill Resources

Churchill Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on strategic, critical minerals in Canada, principally at its prospective Black Raven, Taylor Brook and Florence Lake properties in Newfoundland & Labrador. The Churchill management team, board, and advisors have decades of combined experience in mineral exploration and in the establishment of successful publicly listed mining companies, both in Canada and around the world. Churchill’s Newfoundland and Labrador projects have the potential to benefit from the province’s large and diversified minerals industry, which includes world class nickel mines and processing facilities, and a well-developed mineral exploration sector with locally based drilling and geological expertise.

