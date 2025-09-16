MEDIA ADVISORY: HGTV seeks extraordinary Canadian small town to star in new series Home Town Takeover Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HGTV announced a nationwide call for Canadians to show their small-town pride and nominate their community to be featured in the new Canadian original series Home Town Takeover Canada, set to premiere on HGTV and stream on Citytv+ in fall 2026/winter 2027.

Beginning today, Canadians can visit hometowntakeover.ca to share why their town is deserving of this life-changing makeover.

Previously announced as part of Rogers Sports & Media’s slate of new Canadian original unscripted series for HGTV, Home Town Takeover Canada is the first expansion of the popular U.S. “Home Town Takeover” franchise.

Home Town Takeover Canada is on a mission to spark a nationwide small town revitalization movement, starting with one special town. Inspired by the success of three seasons in the U.S., the new Canadian series will shine a light on a Canadian small town facing real challenges and give it the boost it needs to get back on its feet.

“We’re excited to celebrate and showcase the resilience, heart and deep sense of community rooted in small towns across our country,” said Kale Stockwell, Head of Original Programming, Rogers Sports & Media. “Home Town Takeover Canada will not only revitalize one special town but also share the stories of the people who make the selected town so unique.”

Home Town Takeover Canada will see support from HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier (Home Town, Home Town Takeover) along with fellow Canadian designers and builders all contributing to make a big impact.

HGTV is looking for a Canadian small town that has a population of 20,000 or fewer and is asking for submissions to include photos and videos of the areas in the community that need the most love, whether it be public parks, main streets, gathering places or changemakers’ homes.

Home Town Takeover Canada is produced by RTR Media and will begin production in 2026. Selected location, host and broadcast details to be announced in the coming months.

About Rogers Sports & Media

Rogers Sports & Media is a diverse sports and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians monthly. The company’s dynamic portfolio of media assets includes more than 50 radio stations, 67 community TV channels, 31 conventional and specialty television channels and more. Rogers Sports & Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: HGTV, Food Network, Bravo, Citytv, Citytv+, Discovery, ID, OMNI Television, FX, Breakfast Television, 98.1 CHFI, KiSS, CityNews and Sportsnet – Canada’s #1 sports network. Rogers Sports & Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit rogerssportsandmedia.com.

Media Contacts

Charmaine Khan, HGTV/Food Network, Charmaine.Khan@rci.rogers.com, 416.277.0450

Alessia Staffieri, HGTV/Food Network, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412