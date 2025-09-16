Immuneering Appoints Dr. Thomas Schall as Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive, today announced the appointment of Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., to Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Schall is a renowned biotech executive and scientist with more than 30 years of leadership in drug discovery and development. He is best known as the founder and longtime CEO and Chairman of ChemoCentryx, where he led the development and eventual FDA approval of Tavneos®, a first-in-class oral therapy for ANCA-associated vasculitis. Under his leadership, ChemoCentryx was acquired by Amgen in 2022 for nearly $4 billion. His career has been defined by bringing paradigm-shifting therapies to patients with high unmet need.

“Tom’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Immuneering,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., CEO of Immuneering. “His deep expertise in building companies around first-in-class therapies—and navigating the complex path from early science to regulatory approval to commercialization—will be instrumental as we advance our lead program, atebimetinib, through late-stage development. His insight and leadership will be critical to realizing the full impact of our science for patients.”

Immuneering is set to announce updated data with 9 months median follow up from its ongoing phase 2a study of first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib + mGnP, on September 25 and at the upcoming Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) Annual Scientific Summit on September 28.

Dr. Schall has served on Immuneering’s Board of Directors since March 2024 and brings to the Chairmanship a unique combination of scientific vision, operational discipline, and regulatory acumen. His appointment signals the company’s readiness to enter a new phase of execution as it prepares for pivotal studies, registration filings, and ultimately commercialization.

“I’ve spent my career working to develop medicines that make a real difference in patients’ lives—and that’s exactly what Immuneering is doing,” said Dr. Schall. “The progress this team has made is remarkable, and I’m honored to serve as Chairman at such a strategically important moment. I believe Immuneering has the potential to redefine what patients and physicians expect from cancer therapies.”

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK designed to improve durability and tolerability, and expand indications to include MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. Atebimetinib is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The Company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our plans to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates; the treatment potential of Deep Cyclic Inhibitors, including atebimetinib, alone or in combination with other agents, including modified Gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP), the pivotal timing of Dr. Schall’s appointment, initiation of a pivotal trial and related patient dosing; the ability of targeting MEK to deliver a more durable benefit; the timing and content of future data releases and presentations; and the timing for the initiation of additional atebimetinib clinical trial combination arms.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the risks inherent in oncology drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, and lead compound optimization; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our projected cash runway; our need for additional funding and ability to continue as a going concern; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and the uncertainties relating to regulatory filings, reviews and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in or failure to obtain regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; costs and resources of operating as a public company; and unfavorable or no analyst research or reports.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

