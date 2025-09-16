Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Trend Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2034, with Profiles of Allison Medical, ALR Technologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, FitBark, TaiDoc, Ulticare, Zoetis, and More

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2034, driven by the increasing adoption of pets, technological advancements in veterinary healthcare, and rising expenditure on animal healthcare.

As pet ownership continues to rise, more owners are becoming aware of the need for managing chronic conditions like diabetes in pets. The growing prevalence of pet obesity, the aging pet population, and sedentary lifestyles contribute to the surge in cases of diabetes, thus increasing demand for monitoring and treatment solutions. As pets' health and well-being become a top priority for owners, the focus on managing chronic conditions such as diabetes is expected to continue to expand the market.







Technological advancements have improved the availability of devices such as glucose monitors and insulin pumps, which help manage diabetes in pets. The development of these innovative products has helped veterinarians and pet owners provide better care and more effective treatments. As diabetes among pets becomes more common, especially in aging or obese animals, the demand for effective management solutions grows. This trend is supported by higher disposable income in developed regions, where pet owners are more likely to invest in advanced healthcare devices.



The market is divided into two main segments: insulin delivery devices and glucose monitoring devices. In 2024, insulin delivery devices held the largest market share, valued at USD 2 billion. This segment is further divided into insulin syringes and insulin pens, which are essential for managing diabetes in pets. Given that diabetes in pets often requires lifelong insulin therapy, insulin delivery devices are crucial for ensuring effective treatment. The widespread availability and affordability of these devices have solidified their dominance in the market, providing a key driver for growth.



The pet diabetes care devices market is further segmented by animal type, with dogs, cats, and horses being the primary categories. The dogs segment held a 54.9% share in 2024. The higher prevalence of diabetes in dogs, driven by obesity, aging, and genetic factors, makes them the most common recipients of diabetes management devices. Pet owners are increasingly aware of the importance of managing their dogs' health, leading to an uptick in the adoption of specialized devices like glucose monitors and insulin delivery systems.



North American Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market held a 41% share in 2024, attributed to several factors, including the high rate of pet ownership across the region and a growing awareness among pet owners regarding the importance of diabetes management for their pets. With more individuals recognizing the significance of proactive health management for their animals, demand for specialized care devices such as glucose monitors and insulin delivery systems has surged. Additionally, North America benefits from a robust veterinary infrastructure, with numerous veterinary clinics and hospitals offering state-of-the-art technologies for diagnosing and treating conditions like diabetes in pets.



Key players in the Global Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market are actively employing strategies like product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding their distribution channels to strengthen their presence.

Companies like Zoetis, Merck Animal Health, and Becton, Dickinson and Company are investing in research and development to introduce new products that cater to the evolving needs of pet owners. In addition, firms such as i-SENS and TaiDoc are focusing on enhancing the accessibility and affordability of diabetes management devices to cater to a broader customer base.



