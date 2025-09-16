Draganfly and Autonome to Highlight Landmine Route Clearance Technology at Countering Explosives Conference

Tampa, FL, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced it will attend the upcoming Countering Explosives Conference hosted by Defence iQ. Together with Autonome Labs, Draganfly will highlight progress on the M.A.G.I.C (Mine and Ground Integrated Clearance) system, integrated on Draganfly’s Heavy Lift UAV, which is designed to modernize mine and route clearance operations.

This builds on the strategic teaming agreement announced May 1, 2025, where Draganfly and Autonome committed to pairing Draganfly’s Heavy Lift drone platform with Autonome’s mesh-based M.A.G.I.C. system to deliver safe, precise, and scalable aerial demining solutions. Initial integration and testing are planned in 2025, with pilot deployments expected in post-conflict regions later in the year. Read the earlier announcement here.

“Minefields stop movement and cost lives. Traditional clearance is slow, dangerous, and manpower-intensive,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “By working with Autonome Labs, we’re showing how M.A.G.I.C., integrated with Draganfly’s Heavy Lift UAV, provides a cost-effective, mission-ready solution that protects personnel and accelerates mobility.”

Advantages of M.A.G.I.C.

Enhanced Safety : Operators remain under cover while the UAV executes payload delivery.



: Operators remain under cover while the UAV executes payload delivery. Efficiency & Speed : Rapid deployment and reloads accelerate operational tempo.



: Rapid deployment and reloads accelerate operational tempo. Precision & Accuracy : Pinpoint laydown ensures reliable, repeatable results.



: Pinpoint laydown ensures reliable, repeatable results. Versatility & Adaptability : Scalable design for day/night operations across varied terrain.



: Scalable design for day/night operations across varied terrain. GPS-Denied Resilience: Non-GNSS navigation options and live video feeds to command posts.



