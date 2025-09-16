US Ready Meals and Soup Market Report 2025-2032 | Competitive Analysis of Nestle, HelloFresh, Kraft Heinz, ConAgra Brands, Campbell Soup, General Mills, Chiquita, Schwan Food, Tyson Foods, Kroger

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Ready Meals and Soup Market and Forecasts 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States ready meals and soup market size was valued at US$ 64.9 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 82.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR 3% during the forecast period.

This new 2025 market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth United States ready meals and soup market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States ready meals and soup market. The report provides historical market data for 2020 - 2024, and forecasts from 2025 to 2032.

The United States ready meals and soup market has seen significant growth in recent years. With busy lifestyles and increasing demand for convenience, more consumers are turning to ready-made meals and soups. This shift in consumer behavior is fueled by various factors, leading to robust market expansion.

One of the main drivers behind the market's growth is the shift towards health-conscious eating. Many brands are now offering organic, low-sodium, and nutrient-packed options that cater to health-minded consumers. Additionally, the rise of online grocery shopping is enabling customers to conveniently purchase these ready meals and soups from the comfort of their homes, thereby increasing accessibility and popularity.

Innovation plays a pivotal role in the expansion of the ready meals and soup market. Manufacturers are continuously introducing new flavors, cuisines, and packaging solutions that meet the changing preferences of consumers. This diversification not only attracts a broader customer base but also enhances repeat purchases, driving overall market growth. As companies invest in research and development, the possibilities for product enhancement appear endless.

United States Ready Meals and Soup Market Synopsis

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2032. The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and revenue according to segments such as category types in addition to market size, market share, retail sales, distribution channels, new product launch analysis and companies from 2020 to 2024, and forecasts to 2032. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of the ready meals and soup market.

The report also provides a detailed description of the porter's five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, funding, merger and acquisitions, pipeline, growth drivers and challenges of the United States ready meals and soup market.

The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the United States ready meals and soup market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, key brands & products, recent initiatives/strategies and ready meals & soup retail sales, 2020 - 2032.

The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis in which various models will be thoroughly integrated. After a thorough study of the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the United States ready meals and soup market are determined with utmost precision.

Key Features of the Report

The United States ready meals & soup market provides granular level information about the market size, market share, historic market (2020 - 2024), and forecast (2025 - 2032)

Annualized revenues and state level analysis for each market segment.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and key strategies.

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market.

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments, and start-up details that are actively working in the market.

The report provides a plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework, and reimbursement scenarios.

The report analyses the impact of the socio-political environment through SWOT analysis and competition through porter's five force analysis

Through study of the key business strategies and recommendations on future market approach.

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive structure of the market.

Demand side and supply side analysis of the market.

The Leading Companies Dominating this Market are

Nestle SA

HelloFresh SE

Kraft Heinz Co.

ConAgra Brands Inc.

Campbell Soup Co.

General Mills Inc.

Chiquita Brands International Inc.

Schwan Food Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Kroger Co.

Private Label Foods

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $64.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $82.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Definition

2. Research and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. United States Ready Meals & Soup Market - Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challengers

5. United States Ready Meals & Soup Market - Industry Analysis

5.1 SWOT Analysis

5.2 Porter's Analysis

6. United States Ready Meals & Soup Market (2020-2032)

7. United States Ready Meals & Soup Market Share Analysis (2020-2032)

7.1 By Category

7.2 By Distribution Channels

7.3 By Companies

8. United States Ready Meals Market & Forecast (2020-2032)

8.1 Frozen Ready Meals

8.2 Dried Ready Meals

8.3 Chilled Ready Meals

8.4 Shelf Stable Ready Meals

8.5 Key Ready Meal Brands Retail Sales and Market Share in 2024

9. United States Soup Market & Forecast (2020-2032)

9.1 Shelf Stable Soup

9.2 Chilled Soup

9.3 Dry Soup

9.4 Frozen Soup

9.5 Key Soup Brands Retail Sales and Market Share in 2024

10. United States Pizza Market & Forecast (2020-2032)

10.1 Frozen Pizza

10.2 Chilled Pizza

10.3 Key Soup Brands Retail Sales and Market Share in 2024

11. United States Food Kits Market & Forecast (2020-2032)

11.1 Meal Kits

11.2 Chilled Lunch Kits

11.3 Quick Recipe Kits

11.4 Key Food Kits Brands Retail Sales and Market Share in 2024

12. United States Prepared Salads Market & Forecast (2020-2032)

12.1 Green Salads

12.2 Protein-Based Salads

12.3 Pasta & Potato Salads

12.4 Coleslaw & Others

12.5 Key Prepared Salads Retail Sales and Market Share in 2024

13. By Distribution Channels United States Prepared Salads Market & Forecast (2020-2032)

13.1 Supermarkets

13.2 Hypermarkets

13.3 Warehouse Clubs

13.4 Convenience Stores

13.5 Specialist Retailers

13.6 Discounters

13.7 E-Commerce

14. United States Ready Meals & Soup Market - New Product Launch Analysis (2020-2024)

14.1 Top 5 Flavours

14.1.1 Chicken

14.1.2 Pepperoni

14.1.3 Cheese

14.1.4 Three/Four Cheese

14.1.5 Mac & Cheese

14.2 Lunch Type

14.2.1 New Variety/Range ext.

14.2.2 New Product

14.2.3 New Packaging

14.2.4 Relaunch

14.2.5 New Formulation

14.3 Top 5 Package Types

14.3.1 Flexible

14.3.2 Tray

14.3.3 Tub

14.3.4 Carton

14.3.5 Not Specified

15. Key Players Profiles - United States Ready Meals & Soup Market

15.1 Business Overview

15.2 Key Brands & Products

15.3 Recent Initiatives/Strategies

15.4 United States Ready Meals & Soup Retail Sales (2020-2032)

