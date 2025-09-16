Membrane Bioreactors Global Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Aquatech, Blufoxmembranes, Cembrane, DuPont, Hinada, Kubota, Mann+Hummel, Pentair, Toray Industries, Veolia, Wartsila, and More

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Bioreactors: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for membrane bioreactors is estimated to grow from $4.4 billion in 2025 to reach $9.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2025 to 2030.
Wastewater treatment methods are changing due to the rising global demand for treated water. Advances in wastewater treatment technologies revolve around sustainability and cost-efficiency. The integration of AI in smart monitoring systems enables them to better track downtime and perform realtime monitoring of wastewater treatment. Factors such as energy efficiency and managing the challenge of the energy-intensive nature of treatment plants support the increasing demand for MBR systems in wastewater treatment plants.
Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
The MBR industry is a rapidly growing segment in the wastewater treatment sector. MBR technology combines conventional biological treatment with membrane filtration to achieve effluent quality superior to that of traditional methods. Market drivers include water scarcity, issues related to water quality, the decline in freshwater resources and stringent standards for effluent discharge.
North America and Europe are the leading regions in terms of technology adoption, while the Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share. Factors restraining market growth include membrane fouling and the availability of alternative technologies in the wastewater treatment industry.
Future Trends and Developments
Technological advances, ongoing R&D to find improved membrane materials and improved installation designs are major trends in the MBR market. The MBR market will continue to evolve regarding membrane design, system design, materials used, and digital integration. Companies are investing in and developing containerized MBR systems that are ready to install for small-scale users in temporary construction sites, residential zones and rural communities.
Report Scope
The report provides a detailed analysis of the global market for membrane bioreactors to reflect the latest trends and data. This report covers the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market for the years 2024 to 2030, with 2024 as the base year, with 2025 to 2030 serving as the forecast period.
In this report, the market is segmented by:
- Microbial process: Aerobic and anaerobic.
- Membrane type: Hollow fiber, flat sheet and other tubular.
- Configuration: Submerged and external.
- Membrane material: Polymeric and ceramic.
- End user: Municipal, industrial and others.
The report includes:
- 58 data tables and 62 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for membrane bioreactors (MBRs)
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029, including projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the MBRs, accompanied by a market share analysis by region, microbial process, membrane type, configuration, membrane material and end-user
- Analysis of current and future demand in the global MBRs market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
- Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth
- Understanding of the membrane component of MBRs, the biological component, system configurations, typical MBR performance, cost analyses, system applications and the filtration industry structure
- Review of patent grants for innovations related to the membrane bioreactor industry across major categories
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the MBRs market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape
- Profiles of the major companies, including Veolia Environnement SA, Kubota Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Xylem and Alfa Laval
Company Profiles
The companies profiled in this Membrane Bioreactors Markets report include:
- Alfa Laval
- Aquatech
- Blufoxmembranes.com
- Cembrane
- DuPont
- H2O Innovation
- Hinada
- Kovalus Separation Solutions
- Kubota Corp.
- Mann+Hummel
- Pentair
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Veolia
- Wartsila
- Xylem
