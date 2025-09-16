Membrane Bioreactors Global Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Aquatech, Blufoxmembranes, Cembrane, DuPont, Hinada, Kubota, Mann+Hummel, Pentair, Toray Industries, Veolia, Wartsila, and More

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Bioreactors: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for membrane bioreactors is estimated to grow from $4.4 billion in 2025 to reach $9.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2025 to 2030.







Wastewater treatment methods are changing due to the rising global demand for treated water. Advances in wastewater treatment technologies revolve around sustainability and cost-efficiency. The integration of AI in smart monitoring systems enables them to better track downtime and perform realtime monitoring of wastewater treatment. Factors such as energy efficiency and managing the challenge of the energy-intensive nature of treatment plants support the increasing demand for MBR systems in wastewater treatment plants.

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

The MBR industry is a rapidly growing segment in the wastewater treatment sector. MBR technology combines conventional biological treatment with membrane filtration to achieve effluent quality superior to that of traditional methods. Market drivers include water scarcity, issues related to water quality, the decline in freshwater resources and stringent standards for effluent discharge.

North America and Europe are the leading regions in terms of technology adoption, while the Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share. Factors restraining market growth include membrane fouling and the availability of alternative technologies in the wastewater treatment industry.

Future Trends and Developments

Technological advances, ongoing R&D to find improved membrane materials and improved installation designs are major trends in the MBR market. The MBR market will continue to evolve regarding membrane design, system design, materials used, and digital integration. Companies are investing in and developing containerized MBR systems that are ready to install for small-scale users in temporary construction sites, residential zones and rural communities.

Report Scope

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global market for membrane bioreactors to reflect the latest trends and data. This report covers the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market for the years 2024 to 2030, with 2024 as the base year, with 2025 to 2030 serving as the forecast period.

In this report, the market is segmented by:

Microbial process: Aerobic and anaerobic.

Membrane type: Hollow fiber, flat sheet and other tubular.

Configuration: Submerged and external.

Membrane material: Polymeric and ceramic.

End user: Municipal, industrial and others.

The report includes:

58 data tables and 62 additional tables

An overview of the global market for membrane bioreactors (MBRs)

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029, including projections of CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the MBRs, accompanied by a market share analysis by region, microbial process, membrane type, configuration, membrane material and end-user

Analysis of current and future demand in the global MBRs market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth

Understanding of the membrane component of MBRs, the biological component, system configurations, typical MBR performance, cost analyses, system applications and the filtration industry structure

Review of patent grants for innovations related to the membrane bioreactor industry across major categories

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the MBRs market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape

Profiles of the major companies, including Veolia Environnement SA, Kubota Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Xylem and Alfa Laval

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Wastewater Treatment Overview

Membranes

Membrane Bioreactors

MBR Plants Worldwide

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Water Scarcity Water Quality Issues Decline in Freshwater Resources Stringent Standards for Effluent Discharge

Market Opportunities Focus on Sustainability Demand for Decentralized Wastewater Treatment Systems

Market Restraints/Challenges Membrane Fouling Availability of Alternative Technologies



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Membrane Materials for MBR Systems

Plug-and-Play MBR Units

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Analysis

Patent Analysis, by Country of Origin

Patent Analysis, by Applicant

Patent Analysis, by Year Issued

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Microbial Process

Aerobic Anaerobic

Market Analysis, by Membrane Type

Hollow Fiber Flat Sheets Other Membrane Types

Market Analysis, by Configuration

Submerged MBRs External MBRs (Sidestream MBRs)

Market Analysis, by Membrane Material

Polymer Membrane Material Ceramic

Market Analysis, by End Use

Municipal Industrial Other End Users

Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Ranking Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Membrane Bioreactor Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Membrane Bioreactor Industry

ESG Practices in the Membrane Bioreactor Industry

Status of ESG in the Membrane Bioreactor Industry

Company Profiles

The companies profiled in this Membrane Bioreactors Markets report include:

Alfa Laval

Aquatech

Blufoxmembranes.com

Cembrane

DuPont

H2O Innovation

Hinada

Kovalus Separation Solutions

Kubota Corp.

Mann+Hummel

Pentair

Toray Industries Inc.

Veolia

Wartsila

Xylem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esgs75

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment