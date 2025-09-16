United States Soup Market Forecast Report 2025-2032 with Campbell Soup, General Mills, Blount Fine Foods, Unilever, and Schwan's Co Leading

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Soup Market Size, Share Analysis, Growth Trends and Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States soup market size was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 7.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2025 to 2032

This new 2025 market report presents an in-depth assessment of the United States soup market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape and discusses major trends.

The soup market in the United States has seen substantial growth in recent years. This increases consumer demand, driven by factors such as convenience, health consciousness, and changing lifestyles. With busy schedules, many Americans are seeking quick meal options, making soup an ideal choice.

As health awareness continues to rise, there has been a noticeable shift towards healthier soup options. Consumers are now more inclined to select organic and low-sodium varieties. Additionally, the popularity of plant-based diets has spurred manufacturers to innovate with vegetable and legume-based soups. These health-driven choices are significant growth drivers in the United States soup market.

The expansion of flavors and recipes is another key factor contributing to market growth. Companies are exploring global culinary influences, introducing unique and exotic flavors that appeal to adventurous eaters. From spicy Asian broths to traditional Italian minestrone, the variety ensures that there's something for every palate. This innovation not only attracts new customers but also keeps existing ones engaged and curious.

As manufacturers continue to adapt to consumer preferences, the market is expected to thrive, solidifying soup's position as a staple in American diets.

United States Soup Market Synopsis

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry situation and market requirements, highlighting facts about the market size, market share, revenue for United States soup market segments, and forecasts to 2032.

The report offers analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, products category, distribution channels, brands, companies and competitive landscape. The report also provides a detailed description of the porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, pipeline, growth drivers and challenges of the United States soup market.

The report concludes with profiles of major market players in the United States soup market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, key brands and products, recent initiatives/strategies, company revenue of the United States soup market.The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis in which various models will be thoroughly integrated. After a thorough study of the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the United States soup market are determined with utmost precision.

Key Features of the Report

The United States Soup Market provides granular level information about the market size, market share, historic market (2020-2024), and forecasts (2025-2032)

Annualized revenues and state level analysis for each market segment.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and key strategies.

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market.

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments, and start-up details that are actively working in the market.

The report provides a plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework, and reimbursement scenarios.

The report analyses the impact of the socio-political environment through SWOT analysis and competition through porter's five force analysis

Through study of the key business strategies and recommendations on future market approach.

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive structure of the market.

Demand side and supply side analysis of the market

The Leading Companies Dominating this Market are

Campbell Soup Co.

General Mills Inc.

Blount Fine Foods Corp.

Unilever Group

Schwan's Company (CJ Foods)

Breakup by Brands

Campbell's

Pacific

Progresso

Panera Bread

Lipton

Private Label

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition

2. Research and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. United States Soups Market - Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challengers

5. United States Ready Soup Market - Industry Analysis

5.1 SWOT Analysis

5.2 Porter's Analysis

6. United States Soup Market (2020 - 2032)

7. United States Soup Market Share Analysis (2020-2032)

7.1 By Products Category

7.2 By Distribution Channels

7.3 By Brands

8. By Products Category - United States Soup Market & Forecast (2020 - 2032)

8.1 Shelf Stable Soup

8.2 Chilled Soup

8.3 Dry Soup

8.4 Frozen Soup

9. By Brands - United States Soup Market & Forecast (2020 - 2032)

9.1 Campbell's

9.2 Pacific

9.3 Progresso

9.4 Panera Bread

9.5 Lipton

9.6 Private Label

9.7 Others

10. By Distribution Channels - United States Soups Market & Forecast (2020 - 2032)

10.1 Supermarkets

10.2 Hypermarkets

10.3 Club Stores

10.4 Convenience

10.5 E-commerce

10.6 Natural/Organic

10.7 Discounters

10.8 Others

11. Key Players Profiles - United States Soups Market

11.1 Business Overview

11.2 Key Brands & Products

11.3 Recent Initiatives/Strategies

11.4 Company Revenue & Forecast (2020-2032)

