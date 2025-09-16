Dietrich Partners Expands Services with Launch of Life & Divorce Navigation Services

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dietrich Partners (Dietrich), a nationally recognized management consulting firm, today announced the launch of Life & Divorce Navigation Services, the first offering within its newly established Private Services Group.

For more than a decade, Dietrich has guided organizations through their most critical moments — from maximizing transaction value and leading post-merger integrations to scaling operations with confidence. The firm’s reputation has been built on urgency, expertise, and delivery.

Now, Dietrich is extending that same discipline to serve high-net-worth individuals and families navigating some of life’s most challenging transitions, including divorce, estate administration, and major partnership shifts. By coordinating seamlessly with attorneys, wealth managers, valuation experts, and tax professionals, the firm delivers a unified strategy built on clarity, organization, and credible data — driving stronger outcomes and informed decisions.

“High-net-worth clients face extraordinary complexity in life transitions, from multi-layered assets to reputational considerations,” continued Dietrich. “Our role is to connect financial detail with legal strategy, giving clients the confidence to move forward while protecting wealth, reputation, and legacy.”

Life & Divorce Navigation Services include:

Tracing and untangling complex personal and marital finances with forensic precision

Preparing detailed net worth, cash flow, and lifestyle analyses to support informed decision-making

Clarifying the ownership, valuation, and accounting of business interests

Building a cohesive financial and lifestyle narrative to strengthen litigation, mediation, or settlement strategies

“Because your personal life IS business, our clients deserve the same rigor and advocacy for personal transitions as they expect for corporate ones,” said Celia Dietrich, Founder and Executive Chair of Dietrich Partners. “With Life & Divorce Navigation Services, we apply technical accounting, strategic organization, business acumen, and compassionate advocacy to help clients and their legal teams make confident decisions in moments that matter most.”

The launch of Life & Divorce Navigation Services represents the next step in Dietrich’s evolution, formalizing a dual structure to serve clients in their most critical moments:

Advisory Services Group — supporting organizations through mergers and acquisitions, program stewardship, and performance optimization.

Private Services Group — introducing Life & Divorce Navigation to deliver clarity, advocacy, and trusted support to individuals and families.

With two groups united by one mission, Dietrich delivers the expertise and advocacy clients need to navigate complexity with confidence — whether facing high-stakes business challenges or deeply personal financial transitions. This dual structure sharpens Dietrich’s differentiation and extends its impact across both organizational and individual transitions, all while staying true to the firm’s core values.

About Dietrich Partners

Dietrich Partners delivers results that matter — in business and in life. Since 2014, the firm has supported organizations through transformational programs, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions, and operational performance improvements. Building on that foundation, Dietrich has expanded its services to also guide individuals and families through complex personal financial transitions such as divorce, estate settlements, and partnership changes.

Serving public, private equity, Fortune 100, and middle-market clients across industries — including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, government, and hospitality — Dietrich Partners is proudly woman-owned and nationally recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company and a Colorado Company to Watch.

To learn more about Life & Divorce Navigation Services, visit www.DietrichPartners.net.

