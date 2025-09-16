Containerized Data Centers Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2025-2034 | 20 Feet Containers - The Fastest Growing Segment in Data Center Innovation

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containerized Data Centers Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the containerized data center market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global containerized data center market reached a value of nearly $13.38 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.88% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $13.38 billion in 2024 to $36.16 billion in 2029 at a rate of 21.99%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.27% from 2029 and reach $94.85 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from the globalization of business operations, increasing data traffic, rising demand for edge computing and rapid digital transformation across industries. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were infrastructure and regulatory challenges and high initial investment and operational costs.



Going forward, the rise in 5G connectivity, increase in cloud computing, growing adoption of IoT devices and the surge in AI applications will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the containerized data center market in the future include increasing cybersecurity threats and lack of skilled professionals.



North America was the largest region in the containerized data center market, accounting for 34.13% or $4.56 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the containerized data center market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 26.94% and 24.27% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 23.01% and 22.14% respectively.



The global containerized data center market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 27.65% of the total market in 2023. IBM was the largest competitor with a 4.01% share of the market, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP with 3.24%, Cisco Systems Inc with 3.21%, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd with 3.04%, Schneider Electric SE with 2.95%, Dell Technologies Inc with 2.74%, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 2.27%, Google LLC with 2.12%, Amazon.com Inc with 2.08% and Eaton Corporation plc with 1.98%.



The top opportunities in the containerized data center market segmented by type will arise in the 20 feet container segment, which will gain $11.1 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the containerized data center market segmented by organization size will arise in the large size organizations segment, which will gain $16.66 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the containerized data center market segmented by end-use will arise in the IT and telecommunications segment, which will gain $8.04 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The containerized data center market size will gain the most in the USA at $5.86 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the containerized data center market include focus on strategic collaborations driving innovation in containerized AI data centers, focus on innovative containerized distributed data centers transforming energy management, focus on hybrid-cooled containerized data center enhancing efficiency and performance and focus on containerized edge data centers for 5G and digital accessibility.



Player-adopted strategies in the containerized data center market include focus on expanding manufacturing capabilities through strategic investment.



Major Market Trends

Strategic Collaborations Driving Innovation in Containerized AI Data Centers

Innovative Containerized Distributed Data Centers Transforming Energy Management

Hybrid-Cooled Containerized Data Center Enhancing Efficiency and Performance

Containerized Edge Data Centers for 5G and Digital Accessibility

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Bain Capital LP Acquired AQ Compute

Nscale Ltd. Acquired Kontena

Markets Covered:

Type : 20 Feet Container; 40 Feet Container; Customized Container

: 20 Feet Container; 40 Feet Container; Customized Container Organization Size : Large Size Organizations; Small and Medium Sized Organizations

: Large Size Organizations; Small and Medium Sized Organizations End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications; Healthcare; Energy and Utilities; Aerospace and Defense; Retail and E-Commerce; Other End-User

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 345 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $94.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Other Major and Innovative Companies

Dell Technologies Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Google LLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Vertiv Holding Corp.

Equinix Inc.

Delta Electroinics Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

NTT Global

CyrusOne LLC

Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

American Portwell Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hz5jzj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment