Recycled Plastics Market Forecast Report to 2032: Veolia, Indorama Ventures, Far Eastern New Drive Market Expansion Century

The global recycled plastics market is projected to grow from USD 85.90 billion in 2025 to USD 149.25 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This market is expected to experience significant growth across various end-use industries, including packaging, textiles, building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others.







Industrial recyclates segment, by type, is estimated to account for the second-largest share during the forecast period.



The industrial recyclates segment, by type, is projected to hold the second-largest share in the recycled plastics market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices across various industries, such as automotive, construction, electronics, and textiles. Industries are progressively incorporating recycled plastics into their production processes to reduce environmental impact, lower raw material costs, and comply with stringent government regulations and extended producer responsibility (EPR) frameworks.



Furthermore, advancements in recycling technologies have enhanced the quality and performance of industrial-grade recyclates, making them a viable alternative to virgin plastics for many high-performance applications. The growing awareness among manufacturers regarding the circular economy, combined with rising investments in industrial plastic waste management infrastructure, further supports the expansion of this segment. As industries prioritize environmental sustainability and cost efficiency, the demand for industrial recyclates is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory.



Packaging segment, by end-use industry, is projected to account for the largest share of the recycled plastics market during the forecast period.



The packaging segment is expected to hold the largest share of the recycled plastics market during the forecast period, driven by several key factors shaping the industry landscape. Growing environmental concerns and increasing awareness among consumers and businesses regarding plastic pollution have intensified the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Regulatory pressures, such as bans on single-use plastics and mandates for recycled content in packaging materials, further encourage the shift towards recycled plastics. Additionally, major FMCG brands and retailers are committing to circular economy goals, which include integrating higher percentages of recycled materials into their packaging.



The rise of e-commerce has also heightened the need for efficient and sustainable packaging, accelerating the adoption of recycled plastics. Technological advancements in plastic recycling processes, such as chemical recycling and improved sorting techniques, have enhanced the quality and usability of recycled resins, making them more viable for packaging applications. Collectively, these factors contribute to the significant growth of the packaging segment within the recycled plastics market.



Competitive Landscape

Veolia (France), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan), Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), and Berry Global Inc. (US) are some of the major players in the recycled plastics market. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and agreements to increase their market share and business revenue.



Research Coverage:



The report defines, segments, and projects the recycled plastics market based on type, source, end-use, plastic type, process, and region. It provides detailed information about the major factors influencing the market's growth, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It strategically profiles recycled plastics manufacturers, analyzes their market share and core competencies comprehensively, and tracks competitive developments, such as expansions, partnerships, and new product launches they undertake in the market.



The report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (negative environmental impact on plastics disposal, growing awareness regarding energy savings and governments initiatives), restraints (intense competition from virgin plastics, adverse impact of downcycling), opportunities (favorable initiatives to promote use of recycled plastics in developed countries, increasing use in textile industry in developing countries of Asia Pacific), and challenges (ban on imports of waste or scrap plastics in China, difficulty in collection of raw materials) influencing the growth of the recycled plastics market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the recycled plastics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the recycled plastics market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, various types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the recycled plastics market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players such as Veolia (France), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan), Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Berry Global Inc. (US), Biffa (UK), Cabka digital (Germany), Jayplas (England), KW Plastics (US), Loop Industries (Canada), MBA Polymers Inc. (US), PET RECYCLING TEAM (Austria), Plastipak Holdings, Inc. (US), REMONDIS SE & Co. KG (Germany), Republic Services (US), Stericycle, Inc. (US), Ultra-Poly Corporation (US), and others in the recycled plastics market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $85.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $149.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities in Recycled Plastics Market

Recycled Plastics Market, by Region

Recycled Plastics Market, by Type

Asia-Pacific Recycled Plastics Market, by Plastic Type and Country

Recycled Plastics Market: Major Countries

Market Dynamics

Drivers Environmental Impact of Plastic Waste and Disposal Government Initiatives and Growing Awareness Increasing Use in Packaging, Automotive, and Electrical & Electronics Industries Rising Emphasis on Chemical Recycling

Restraints Strong Competition from Virgin Plastics Adverse Impacts of Downcycling

Opportunities Favorable Initiatives to Promote Use of Recycled Plastics in Developed Countries Increasing Use in Textiles Industry in Developed APAC Countries Development of New Recycling Technologies

Challenges Ban on Imports of Waste or Scrap Plastics in China Difficulties in Collecting Raw Materials Low Recycling Rates for Most Plastics, Apart from Pet and Hdpe Non-Acceptance of Pigmented Plastics by Most Recycling Facilities



Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: HP Partners with Sustainable Living Solutions for Closed-Loop Plastic Recycling

Case Study 2: Plastic Recycling Initiatives in Germany

Case Study 3: Comparison Between Various RPET Management Methods

Competitive Landscape

Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

Market Share Analysis, 2024

Brand/Product Comparison

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

Competitive Scenario

Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

Company Profiles

Major Players

Veolia

Indorama Ventures

Republic Services, Inc.

Berry Global Inc. (Amcor plc)

Alpek S.A.B De C.V.

Biffa

Cabka

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Jayplas

KW Plastics

Loop Industries, Inc.

Mba Polymers Inc.

Pet Recycling Team

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Unifi, Inc.

Ultra Poly Corporation

Other Players

Fresh Pak

Custom Polymers

Envision Plastics

Greenpath Enterprises, Inc.

B&B Plastics Inc.

Pet Processors LLC

Replas

Dalmia Polypro Industries Pvt. Ltd.

