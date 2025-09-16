Ghana Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Register an AAGR of 5.2% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Renewable Energy Projects, Coupled with PPI in Transport Infrastructure

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghana Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ghana's construction industry to grow by 4% in real terms in 2025, supported by a recovery in the country's economic output, improved industrial activity-particularly in the mining sector-and a rebound in agricultural production, mainly due to increased cocoa output.

The economy of Ghana, which is the world's second biggest cocoa producer, outperformed forecasts in 2024 and Q1 2025. Ghana's economy grew by 5.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2025 - up from a YoY growth of 3.6% in Q4 2024. Industrial sector grew by 3.4% YoY in Q1 2025, owing largely to a 5.6% YoY growth in gold production. The African Development Bank (AfDB) expects the economy to expand by 4.5% in 2025, owing to robust mining sector performance, ongoing fiscal consolidation, and lower lending rates.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, Ghana's construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 5.2% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in renewable energy projects, coupled with public-private investment in the transport infrastructure sector. In June 2025, the AfDB pledged support for Ghana's GHS166.8 billion ($10 billion) Big Push infrastructure strategy, which aims to strengthen the country's road network and address long-standing infrastructure gaps. The initiative prioritizes investments in the construction and rehabilitation of major, regional, and rural roads, alongside the development of cross-border corridors and rail infrastructure to enhance domestic mobility and regional trade.

Under the Big Push Programme, the government has approved 32 road infrastructure projects, including the modernization and dualization of key highways, construction of a new bridge over the Oti River at Dambai, development of the Kumasi Outer Ring Road (Eastern Quadrant), and the reconstruction of the Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya Road, among other strategic upgrades. The AfDB plans to deploy a credit enhancement mechanism to attract private capital, tapping into the Ghanaian pension funds, worth GHS86.8 billion ($5.2 billion), to finance these projects.

