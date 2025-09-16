Japan Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Expand by 1.6% This Year, Supported by a Rise in Construction Orders, Coupled with Investment in Renewable Energy Projects - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Japan to expand by 1.6% in real terms in 2025. This will be supported by a rise in construction orders, coupled with investment in the renewable energy projects.

According to the Statistics Bureau, the total value of contracts received for construction grew by 9.9% yearonyear (YoY) in the first five months of 2025. By segments, the total value of contracts for buildings grew by 9.3% YoY, while that for civil engineering works grew by 7% YoY during the same period.

The industry's output in 2025 will also be supported by investments as part of the recent financial year (FY) 2025-26 Budget (April 2025 to March 2026), which was passed in March 2025. The budget outlines a spending of JPY115.2 trillion ($787.9 billion) in the current financial year, reflecting a 2.3% increase from the 2024 budget allocation of JPY112.6 trillion ($781.4 billion).



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry's output is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 1.3% between 2025 and 2029. This will be underpinned by investments in the transport, electricity, and industrial sectors. The Japanese government aims to increase its renewable energy capacity, focusing on wind and solar power.

The plan is to expand offshore wind power generation to 45GW by 2040 - up from 4.6GW, as of March 2025, and solar power capacity to 150GW by 2040 - up from the existing 74GW. To support the integration of these renewable energy sources, the Japanese government is investing in battery storage systems, with the government aiming to deploy 30GW of battery storage by 2040.

