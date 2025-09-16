Avadel Pharmaceuticals Celebrates Five Years of Driving Growth in Sleep Research Funding

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation (AASM Foundation) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals are celebrating five years of collaboration and dedicated support for early-career sleep researchers and future sleep physicians.

In 2021, Avadel became the Young Investigator Research Forum’s (YIRF) inaugural corporate sponsor. Thanks to support from Avadel and other companies, YIRF has empowered dozens of trainees and junior faculty in sleep and circadian science, providing them with mentorship, grant-writing training, and networking opportunities that have become a vital steppingstone for launching successful research careers.

This past June, Avadel was the lead sponsor of the AASM Fellow Boot Camp which is funded by the AASM Foundation. The boot camp is held annually in conjunction with the SLEEP Meeting and it is exclusively designed for residents and physicians who have matched into a Sleep Medicine Fellowship program that began in July 2025. The AASM Foundation funds the Fellow Boot Camp with the support of Avadel because both organizations have a shared commitment in providing fellows with baseline skills and knowledge needed to excel during their fellowship year.

Avadel’s contributions over the past five years have also played a pivotal role in strengthening the AASM Foundation’s ability to fund innovative research and partnerships with patient advocacy groups including Wake Up Narcolepsy and the Hypersomnia Foundation. Since 2022, the AASM Foundation has partnered with these organizations to award five grants totaling $1.7 million for projects addressing central disorders of hypersomnolence.

R. Nisha Aurora, MD, MHS, Past President, AASM Foundation, had this to say about collaborations with Wake Up Narcolepsy and the Hypersomnia Foundation, “Collaborating with organizations can really help advance research in sleep medicine. It’s encouraging to see funding being directed toward important projects that address gaps in sleep medicine.”

"We are incredibly proud of our five-year partnership with the AASM Foundation and the meaningful impact we've made together in advancing sleep medicine research,” said Jennifer Gudeman, Pharm.D., Senior Vice President, Medical and Clinical Affairs of Avadel. "Supporting early-career researchers aligns with our core belief that addressing unmet medical needs ultimately improves outcomes for patients living with sleep disorders — and investing in the next generation of sleep specialists is essential for driving this innovation in patient care. We look forward to continuing this vital work with the AASM Foundation as we strive to accelerate the science of sleep medicine."

Looking to the future, the AASM Foundation is excited to continue collaborating with Avadel and others on a common goal: promote the research and discovery of new ways to improve the lives of people with sleep disorders.

About the AASM Foundation

The AASM Foundation is the official philanthropic arm of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Our values, programs, and purpose are focused on investing in people, research, and communities to improve the sleep health of all people.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZTM, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

