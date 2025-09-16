NVIDIA welcomes Data Guardians Network to its Elite Startup Program

London, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Guardians Network (D-GN), the technology company building the world’s first Provable Data Governance Framework for AI, has today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program . D-GN’s rapid inclusion into the program demonstrates the organisation’s potential to change how AI data is sourced while also empowering a global network of individuals.

NVIDIA Inception is a prestigious and selective virtual accelerator designed to nurture startups driving groundbreaking advancements in AI and data science. Through being in the program, D-GN can further its mission to activate billions of potential participants and ensure AI systems are ethically trained on diverse, human-verified data. As a member, D-GN will leverage NVIDIA’s resources to scale globally and solidify its position as the trusted data layer powering the future of AI.

Incorporated just four months ago, D-GN is changing the way AI is trained by delivering datasets sourced from a global, decentralized contributor base. The result is data that is of higher quality, lower cost, and faster to produce. D-GN’s offering spans image recognition, voice and video understanding, and lip-sync data.

Through gamified user experiences - accessible through mobile, web and a Telegram app - users from around the world can log on and train AI, receiving instant USDT payments for their work. Enterprises can use this data to train their AI while also being able to verify the data’s validity and mitigate AI bias.

Already validated through a beta deployment with droppGroup and following a $5M pre-seed investment, D-GN’s data pipelines are powering enterprise-grade applications today. By combining traceability with peer-to-peer quality assurance, D-GN is enabling every dataset to be transparent, auditable, and ethically sourced.

“Joining NVIDIA Inception is a major milestone in our mission to build the trusted data layer for AI. There’s a lot of talk from top analyst firms about how AI could replace hundreds of millions of jobs. We see it differently,” said Johanna Cabildo, CEO of Data Guardians Network. “We’re creating the job role of the future, establishing human-verified data to make AI systems trustworthy and useful. With NVIDIA’s support, we can now scale this globally, giving enterprises and developers access to frontier datasets built by people, not scraped from the internet, to power the next generation of human-centered AI.”

For more information about Data Guardians Network, please visit https://dataguardians.network .

About Data Guardians Network (D-GN)

Data Guardians Network (D-GN) has built the trusted data layer for AI through its Provable Data Governance Framework. Founded in 2025, D-GN ensures that AI is trained on diverse, human verified and ethically sourced datasets. Its multimodal platform spans text, image, voice, video and lip-sync data, gathered from a globally diverse contributor base through gamified user experiences and instant USDT payments. By uniting community created Open Packs with secure enclave training for restricted datasets, D-GN delivers transparent, auditable and sovereign data pipelines that enterprises and developers can trust. The network is powered by the $DGN utility token, which underpins ecosystem functionality and aligns contributors, governance and long-term sustainability.