CoreHealth Unveils CoreHealth NOW: A Turnkey Employee Wellness Solution for Today’s Workforce

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreHealth, a leading provider of innovative digital health solutions is pleased to announce the release of CoreHealth NOW, a turnkey well-being solution designed to help employers and wellness providers offer impactful employee wellness programs faster and more effectively.

Built on CoreHealth’s powerful, configurable platform, CoreHealth NOW is designed to provide a modern user experience paired with evidence-based content, employee engagement tools and reporting — empowering organizations to better engage their workforce and support healthier lifestyles.

With CoreHealth NOW, organizations can:

Gain meaningful aggregate insights into workforce well-being with voluntary, confidential health risk assessments that highlight key risks and guide smarter decisions, all in accordance with applicable privacy laws.

Support employee engagement and performance through interactive wellness challenges and educational programs.

Encourage long-term participation with personalized programming, incentives and rewards that make healthy habits easier to adopt and sustain.

Empower HR teams with an easy to use, out-of-the-box solution that is designed to deliver enterprise-level features.

"We developed CoreHealth NOW to make it easier for organizations to invest in the health of their people." commented Michael Peters, CEO. "We wanted to create a fresh approach to employee well-being that combines rapid deployment with the depth and functionality that organizations expect. CoreHealth NOW is designed to provide a cost-effective, people-centered solution intended to empower employees to make healthier life decisions."

CoreHealth NOW includes expertly designed content and tools that are intended to address key areas of employee well-being, including physical health, lifestyle habits, and psychosocial factors — all within a seamless, digital-first experience.

As employers continue to prioritize well-being as a key driver of retention, culture, and performance, CoreHealth NOW is positioned as the go-to solution for today’s workforce, offering standard implementation at no additional charge and minimal administrative lift.

About CoreHealth

CoreHealth Technologies is a leading provider of employee wellness software, and has helped organizations create healthier, more engaged workforces for over 20 years. The CoreHealth platform powers customizable wellness programs, health risk assessments, challenges, and engagement tools for employers, and wellness service providers. By connecting people, data, and technology, CoreHealth enables organizations to improve employee well-being, strengthen corporate culture, and support measurable health outcomes. CoreHealth’s digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. Visit our website to learn more.

