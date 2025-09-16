Is this the future of travel? Copenhagen nudges 70% of tourists to change daily habits





COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen has just concluded its second run of the nudging scheme CopenPay, in which tourists are being rewarded for good deeds. A new survey shows that 7 out of 10 CopenPay participants leave the Danish capital inspired to do more good deeds back home.

Copenhagen is pioneering a new kind of tourism — one that rewards good deeds. Through the innovative CopenPay initiative, visitors earn experiences by engaging in actions like picking up litter, cycling, arriving by train or EV, and participating in biodiversity workshops.

“People are more open to new ideas when on holiday, and with CopenPay, we have shown that tourists are not only eager to engage but inspired to leave with more than a mermaid selfie – they take new habits home,” says Rikke Holm Petersen, director of communication and behaviour at Wonderful Copenhagen.

New habits are the new souvenirs

A recent survey of CopenPay users reveals that 7 out of 10 participants leave Copenhagen motivated to change their everyday behaviour — from cycling more and sorting waste properly to collecting flower seeds and boosting biodiversity.

“This is about more than just visiting a city — it’s about becoming part of it. And when visitors leave Copenhagen with new habits we couldn’t ask for more,” says Rikke Holm Petersen.

Bike rentals increased 59 pct

Participation in CopenPay has grown significantly, and Copenhagen’s favourite mode of transport — the bicycle — took centre stage this summer, with bike rentals increasing by 59 per cent compared to the same time last year.

But the focus isn’t just on numbers — it’s also on immersive experiences from art and biodiversity workshops to kayak clean-ups and many other activities - designed for deeply engaged visitors.

“Many travellers are seeking new and unique experiences that allow them to engage with the destination rather than remain passive observers. We invite them to become part of our city,” says Rikke Holm Petersen.

With 98 per cent of users satisfied and eager to recommend the initiative, CopenPay is proving that travellers want more than passive sightseeing. Survey data confirms that the main motivation for joining CopenPay is the opportunity to gain a unique experience.

This is only the beginning of CopenPay

Since its pilot, over 100 organisations and destinations worldwide have reached out to learn more about CopenPay — and cities in Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland are already developing their own versions.

“This is only the beginning. Travellers want to do good, and they want to see initiatives like CopenPay in their own hometowns — from Chicago to Sydney,” says Rikke Holm Petersen.

Facts

CopenPay is a nudging scheme that rewards tourists for good actions

First launched in summer 2024 as a pilot program, it was expanded in the summer 2025

It is organised by the tourism organisation Wonderful Copenhagen

In 2025 the number of partners grew from 26 to 100. See the full list

Length of the project extended from 4 to 9 weeks

New incentives rewarded guests who arrived by train, purchased Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or drove electric vehicles.

Visitors who booked four or more nights also received benefits, encouraging longer, more immersive stays

Number of participants 25,000 (5000 in 2024)

Cycling increased by 59 per cent compared to the same time last year (numbers from the city’s largest bike operator)

Many participants say that they hope to see similar initiatives in their home cities

More than 100 organisations and destinations worldwide have reached out to hear more about CopenPay

According to Booking.com, 7 out of 10 want to leave places better than they found them

The main motivation for joining CopenPay is to get a unique experience, followed by doing something for the destination and getting free experiences

98 per cent of CopenPay users were satisfied or very satisfied, while no one was dissatisfied

98 per cent of users want to recommend CopenPay, 2 per cent wasn’t sure





