PageUp Drives the Future of Hiring with New AI Suite and ‘Paige’ the Recruiter Co-Pilot

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PageUp, a global leader in talent acquisition software, today announced the launch of a new suite of advanced AI features and unveiled Paige, an AI-powered co-pilot for recruiters. The release is designed to solve the biggest challenges in today's hiring market: overwhelming application volumes and the critical need for speed, without sacrificing fairness or a personal touch.

“Our AI strategy is simple: solve hiring teams’ biggest challenges today, while building the intelligent, automated future they’ll need tomorrow,” said Eric Lochner, CEO of PageUp. “This release delivers on both fronts, with practical tools like our transparent Skills Matching and the launch of our AI co-pilot, Paige, which brings that intelligent future to life today.”

A New Suite of Intelligent Tools

Built to accelerate time-to-hire and ensure confident, informed decisions, PageUp’s latest AI-powered updates include:

Transparent AI Skills Matching: Going beyond the black box of typical AI, this feature provides a clear breakdown of how a candidate's skills align with the role requirements, giving recruiters full control and transparency to make well-informed decisions.

Going beyond the black box of typical AI, this feature provides a clear breakdown of how a candidate's skills align with the role requirements, giving recruiters full control and transparency to make well-informed decisions. AI Resume Summarization: Instantly distilling hundreds of resumes into concise, consistent summaries, hiring teams can review [and contrast] candidates in seconds without sacrificing quality.

Instantly distilling hundreds of resumes into concise, consistent summaries, hiring teams can review [and contrast] candidates in seconds without sacrificing quality. AI Content Assistance: Ensuring every candidate communication is professional and on-brand, this tool helps recruiters quickly polish and personalize messages by adjusting tone or improving clarity, saving valuable time.

Ensuring every candidate communication is professional and on-brand, this tool helps recruiters quickly polish and personalize messages by adjusting tone or improving clarity, saving valuable time. AI Interview Guide: Empowering hiring managers through consistent and automatically generated structured, job-specific interview questions can support more equitable and defensible hiring decisions.

Paige, the Recruiter Co-Pilot

PageUp launched Paige to act as an intelligent co-pilot embedded directly within the talent acquisition platform. Paige solves the core challenges of software adoption and workflow complexity by providing step-by-step navigation and contextual tips that empower users to be effective from day one. Looking ahead, Paige will become the proactive engine of the hiring process. Paige will learn personal workflows to automate repetitive tasks and discern next actions, giving users the power to stop reacting and start operating steps ahead.

By empowering hiring teams with tools that deliver both immediate efficiency and a roadmap for the future, PageUp is setting a new standard for a smarter, more human hiring experience.



