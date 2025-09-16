mophie Expands Qi2 Power Bank Lineup with Four New Powerstation Wireless Batteries

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mophie ®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent solutions for mobile devices, today announced four new Qi2-certified portable power banks engineered for fast, reliable, and sustainable charging. The lineup includes the Powerstation® Wireless Slim, Powerstation Wireless Slim with Stand, Powerstation Wireless, and Powerstation Wireless with Stand, each designed to charge on contact and deliver 15W Qi2-certified and MagSafe-compatible wireless charging with exceptional portability and performance.

“Our new Powerstation Wireless lineup gives consumers more freedom to stay powered wherever life takes them,” said Ekshita Kumar, vice president of strategy and growth for Mophie. “By combining Qi2-certified fast charging, slim and portable design, and sustainable materials, the new Powerstation Wireless lineup is built for both convenience and reliability.”

Powerstation Wireless Slim ($59.95 MSRP)

The Powerstation Wireless Slim is an ultra-thin power bank containing a 5,000mAh internal battery, and providing enough capacity for up to one full phone charge.1 It delivers twice the speed of a typical 7.5W wireless charger and offers even faster charging with its 20W USB-C PD port.

Ultra-slim 9mm profile for pocket-sized portability

Up to one full phone charge 1

Versatile 20W USB-C port enables charging two devices at once

Made with up to 50% post-consumer recycled materials2

Powerstation Wireless Slim with Stand ($69.95 MSRP)

The Powerstation Wireless Slim with Stand contains a 5,000mAh internal battery and combines wireless charging with a 180° rotating kickstand to hold your phone securely in landscape or portrait mode.

11mm thin design for effortless portability

Up to one full phone charge 1

Integrated, 180° adjustable stand lets you charge hands-free

20W USB-C PD fast charging port to simultaneously charge two devices

Made with up to 50% post-consumer recycled materials2



Powerstation Wireless ($79.95 MSRP)

For users who need more power, the Powerstation Wireless contains a 10,000mAh internal battery and delivers up to two full phone charges.1 At just 15mm thin, it balances portability with higher capacity.

Slim, pocket-friendly design at 15mm thin

Up to two full phone charges 1

15W Qi2-certified, MagSafe-compatible wireless charging

20W USB-C PD port for fast wired charging

Made with up to 60% post-consumer recycled materials2



Powerstation Wireless with Stand ($89.95 MSRP)

The Powerstation Wireless with Stand contains a10,000mAh internal battery and includes a 180° rotating kickstand, offering both power and convenience. It delivers wireless charging plus 20W USB-C PD wired charging, keeping multiple devices powered quickly.

Slim and compact at only 17mm thin

Up to two full phone charges 1

180° rotating stand provides flexible, hands-free charging in either portrait or landscape orientation

Premium build with up to 60% post-consumer recycled materials2

Availability

Made from premium anodized aluminum and liquid silicone rubber, the mophie Powerstation Wireless lineup is available now through Mophie.com, ZAGG.com, and Amazon.com. The lineup includes a two-year limited warranty, offering peace of mind for premium device care.3

For more information about Mophie’s product lineup, visit www.mophie.com .

1Number of charge cycles are estimates based on calculations using total Powerstation Wireless/Powerstation Wireless Slim capacity and estimated wired charging efficiency to a standard iPhone 15 Pro. A single charge represents charging a default iPhone 15 Pro with default settings from 0% to 100% state of charge. Results will vary based on environmental factors, device settings, and individual usage.

2Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

3Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit https://www.mophie.com/pages/replace-my-product-under-warranty for warranty terms and conditions.

Qi2 is a registered trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. MagSafe is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Mophie

Mophie, a ZAGG brand, is a leading brand in power and an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, Mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, Mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. Mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit Mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

