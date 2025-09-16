TrueCommerce Sparks Accelerated Era of Innovation with Leadership Change and Award-Winning AI to Drive Customer Value

COVENTRY, United Kingdom and PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global supplier of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, is ushering in a new era by announcing strategic leadership changes, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovations, compelling customer success stories demonstrating accelerated growth and efficiency, and prestigious industry awards. These milestones underscore the company’s commitment to driving innovation at scale, particularly in AI and beyond, driving faster time to value and stronger ROI for its customers worldwide.

Executive Leaders Focus on AI, Seamless Customer Experiences

Leading the company into this new era of product innovation, and following the announcement of new CEO Bill Glass, is Lee Kimball who was appointed Chief Product Officer (CPO).

Kimball, who joined TrueCommerce in 2023 to lead the company’s non-EDI business units, transitions to CPO where he will direct the company’s global product strategy. His career-long experience leading product teams and operations uniquely positions him to shape the vision and strategic direction of the company’s product portfolio.

Since stepping into the CEO role, Glass has challenged the company to focus on enabling more seamless experiences for customers, building on the company’s three core pillars: innovation, customer experience, and operational excellence.

“Together, our executive team brings strategic vision and technical execution to our product roadmap, with a focus on planning, developing, and delivering new innovative products for our customers,” said Glass. “We have a Dev Lab that is dedicated to advancing AI innovations that utilize intelligent connectivity to transform supply chain operations. The lab is currently driving three initiatives that, once launched, will deliver faster results, smarter insights, and streamlined operations to help customers scale more efficiently.”

Innovation in Action: Customer Successes

Additionally, TrueCommerce is showcasing several success stories about customers that accelerated growth and operational efficiency, ultimately impacting their bottom line.

Spice Manufacturer: Using TrueCommerce’s AI-powered vendor managed inventory (VMI) solution, ReplenishAI™, this company improved forecast accuracy on 60% of SKUs and cut under-forecasted demand by 45%. Within seven weeks, it recaptured hundreds of thousands of dollars in missed sales by blending AI-driven insights with expert human planning.

Award-Winning AI Innovation

In 2025, TrueCommerce received industry awards celebrating its innovative achievements across the supply chain industry, particularly for ReplenishAI. These awards include:

