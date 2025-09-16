Ascent Solar Enters Teaming Agreement with Emtel Energy USA to Advance Thin-Film PV Energy Storage Capabilities

THORNTON, Colo., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent” or the “Company”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced the signing of a teaming agreement with Emtel Energy USA (“Emtel Energy”), a provider of graphene-based electrostatic long duration energy storage (ELDES). The agreement is intended to achieve mutually beneficial goals that would advance Emtel Energy’s energy storage capabilities and aid the proliferation of thin-film PV solutions in space environments.

Emtel Energy has developed a high-agility solid-state graphene battery alternative that circumvents the low energy density and swift degradation concerns that plague flow batteries. This durable power storage technology, paired with Ascent’s thin-film PV, will be instrumental in powering satellites, spacecraft and other space architecture.

“The Department of Defense and Space Force are in great need of durable, reliable energy production and storage technologies that can withstand the punishing elements of space,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Our lightweight, flexible thin-film PV, combined with Emtel Energy’s long-lasting energy storage technology, creates an ideal offering for these organizations as they seek out solutions that will stick around for the long haul while they continue to build out their space vehicle infrastructure.”

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

About Emtel Energy USA

Emtel Energy USA is advancing a new class of long-duration, electrostatic energy storage systems designed to meet critical needs conventional technologies have not addressed. Built on graphene-based, solid-state architecture, Emtel’s systems offer high energy density, negligible degradation and inherent safety with no hazardous materials—enabling reliable, sustainable storage for myriad applications.

To learn more, visit www.emtelenergyusa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

