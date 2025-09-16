Highridge Medical Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the PathKeeper Surgical Navigation System

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highridge Medical, one of the world’s largest privately held spine companies with an innovative and clinically supported portfolio, announced today it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for the PathKeeper Surgical Navigation System in the United States. The strategic agreement enhances Highridge’s enabling technology portfolio with a real-time, optical navigation platform designed to improve accuracy and efficiency in spinal procedures. PathKeeper is the latest of several recent portfolio additions that demonstrate Highridge’s commitment to doubling its investment in R&D through both organic development and inorganic product and technology acquisitions that enhance surgical efficiency, improve clinical outcomes, and deliver value-based care.

“We are building an enabling technology platform with solutions designed to improve surgical accuracy and streamline procedural workflows,” said Rebecca Whitney, CEO of Highridge Medical. “Through our agreement with PathKeeper, we are providing our surgeons access to next-generation, radiation-free navigation designed to make spine surgery safer and more precise while enabling positive outcomes with greater confidence.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Highridge to expand the reach of our innovative technology. PathKeeper’s proprietary camera and AI-driven software are designed to deliver sub-millimeter accuracy for registration and tool tracking, while eliminating intraoperative radiation,” said Erez Lampert, CEO of PathKeeper Surgical. “This collaboration is a perfect synergy, as Highridge Medical’s comprehensive portfolio, particularly in the pediatric space, provides a powerful platform to bring our cutting-edge system to a patient population that can uniquely benefit from a radiation-free solution. Together, we are poised to drive forward the future of safe and effective spine surgery.”

The PathKeeper Surgical Navigation System utilizes proprietary 3D optical tracking and AI-enhanced imaging to enable surgeons greater precision during complex spinal surgeries. With its ease of use and rapid setup, the system is designed to integrate seamlessly into operating rooms while helping reduce procedure times and supporting better patient outcomes. Most importantly, it doesn’t require additional intraoperative imaging and therefore helps minimize the radiation exposure for the patient and the surgical team.

About PathKeeper Surgical

PathKeeper Surgical is an Israeli-based medtech startup founded in 2018 by Erez Lampert, a veteran in 3D medical imaging with prior leadership at Align Technology (Invisalign). The company was created to address the high failure rates and radiation exposure associated with traditional spinal surgeries. The company’s mission is to make high-precision, navigation-guided spine surgery accessible in any operating room, regardless of size or infrastructure.

About Highridge Medical

Highridge Medical is a global medical device company committed to improving spine care by partnering with the surgeon community to drive innovation. The company has a strong portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence, including solutions for complex spine, motion preservation, and minimally invasive surgery. For further information, please visit www.highridgemedical.com.

Media Contact: Mark Richards

(512) 913-9572

mark.richards@highridgemedical.com