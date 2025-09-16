Aspen Group, Inc. Announces Plan to Merge Aspen University and United States University

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (OTCQB: ASPU), an education technology holding company and the parent company of Aspen University (AU) and United States University (USU), announced today the commencement of the merger process between AU and USU, with USU as the surviving entity.

This merger is a strategic move to enhance the company’s long-term sustainability by uniting the unique strengths and rich legacies of both institutions. By merging the two school’s resources, faculty, and academic programs, the company will be able to offer students a wider array of courses, new research opportunities, and expanded career pathways.

The Board of Trustees of both AU and USU have approved the merger. The institutions are required to obtain regulatory confirmation and/or approval for this merger, including from their accrediting bodies and the U.S. Department of Education. During the regulatory approval process over the following months, AU students will continue their programs without disruption. However, once regulatory approvals for the merger are obtained, AU will become part of USU, and students will be transferred accordingly to USU.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

Contact Information:

Hayden IR

Kimberly Rogers

(385) 831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com