Tessell Announces Deep Integration with Microsoft Fabric, Powered By Its New Data Ecosystem Capability

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell , the leading next-generation multi-cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS), today announced the launch of Data Ecosystem Pipelines for Lakes and Warehouses. The new capability unifies operational and analytical data in near real-time, stored in OneLake using open table formats like Apache Iceberg. With fresh, up to the minute data, customers can deliver impactful analytics and AI they can trust.





Leveraging open mirroring in Microsoft Fabric Tessell enables customers to stream changes from Tessell managed Oracle databases directly into Microsoft OneLake. This ensures near real-time updates to tables stored in OneLake, without the complexity or cost of traditional CDC or streaming ETL pipelines.

“Our migration of 500+ critical Oracle databases to Azure with Tessell was a major milestone in our transformation journey,” said John Maio, AVP, Data and Analytics, CSX Technology. “Tessell’s managed service has already reduced complexity and costs, and we’re excited about what’s next. The new Data Ecosystem capabilities and Microsoft Fabric integration open up powerful possibilities for unifying operational and analytical data, and we look forward to exploring how they can help us unlock even greater value from our data in the future.”

“Data is only as valuable as it is current,” said Bala Kuchibhotla, CEO at Tessell. “Our Data Ecosystem capability represents a foundational step for Tessell and our customers. With this integration, we’re enabling continuous pipelines from operational databases, starting with Oracle into Microsoft OneLake and the Microsoft Fabric analytics stack - giving enterprises a live, accurate view of their business and setting the stage for faster insights, better decision-making, and a new foundation for AI and innovation.”

“With Tessell’s near-real-time Data Ecosystem pipelines now integrated directly into Microsoft OneLake through Microsoft Fabric’s mirroring capabilities, customers can continuously stream operational data into Fabric with Azure-native security and governance. This unlocks fresher insights and sets the stage for faster, more intelligent decision-making including with Power BI, Fabric data agents and more,” said Dipti Borkar, VP and GM, OneLake and Fabric ISVs, Microsoft.

Unlocking the Power of the Data Ecosystem

The Tessell Data Ecosystem introduces:

Near Real-Time Data Pipelines - Inserts, updates, and deletes are captured and streamed continuously with minimal latency using open mirroring in Microsoft Fabric.

- Inserts, updates, and deletes are captured and streamed continuously with minimal latency using open mirroring in Microsoft Fabric. Continuous - Avoid nightly refreshes that slow production systems; Tessell pipelines run without disruption.

- Avoid nightly refreshes that slow production systems; Tessell pipelines run without disruption. No Manual Scripts or Error-Prone Jobs - Built-in automation eliminates the need for custom sync scripts and manual data movement.

- Built-in automation eliminates the need for custom sync scripts and manual data movement. Private, Secure Transmission - Tessell transmits data from databases to OneLake over private links, ensuring sensitive data never traverses the public Internet.

- Tessell transmits data from databases to OneLake over private links, ensuring sensitive data never traverses the public Internet. Microsoft Fabric Integration - Native OneLake connectors enable seamless ingestion into Fabric with Azure-native security and compliance.









This capability is designed for enterprises seeking to modernize data strategies, eliminate latency blind spots, and establish resilient, compliant data ecosystems across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Availability

The Tessell Data Ecosystem Pipelines to Lakes and Warehouses is generally available starting September 16th, 2025. Pricing is based on usage, offering flexibility for businesses of all sizes. Learn more at https://www.tessell.com/data-ecosystem .

About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud DBaaS platform redefining enterprise data management with its comprehensive suite of AI-powered database services. By unifying operational and analytical data within a seamless data ecosystem, Tessell enables enterprises to modernize databases, optimize cloud economics, and drive intelligent decision-making at scale. Through AI and Conversational Data Management (CoDaM), Tessell makes data more accessible, interactive, and intuitive, empowering businesses to harness their data's full potential easily.

For more information about Tessell and its DBaaS solutions, visit https://www.tessell.com .

