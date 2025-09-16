Biofilter Market to Reach USD 5.69 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for VOC Treatment and Sustainable Water Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofilter Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Biofilter Market size was valued at USD 2.70 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.69 Billion by 2032, growing at a strong CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period (2025–2032). The U.S. biofilter market is accounted for USD 0.90 billion and is projected to reach USD 1.73 billion by 2032, growing at a consistent CAGR of 8.57% with the surging focus on sustainable water management, aquaculture growth, and strict regulations regarding wastewater emissions driving the regional biofilter market growth.





Get Sample Report of Biofilter Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6979

Major Players Analysis

The biofilter market is moderately fragmented, with key players focusing on advanced filter media, scalable designs, and energy-efficient solutions. Leading companies include:

Aquael

Aquaneering Inc.

AZOO BIO Corporation

EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG

Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems Inc.

Veolia Water Technologies

Aqua Design Amano Co. Ltd.

Premier Tech Water and Environment

Zoo Med Laboratories Inc.

Waterlife Research Industries Ltd.

Biofilter Market Segmentation Dynamics

By type, activated carbon biofilters accounted for a market share of 25.1%, becoming the market leader in 2024, on account of their high adsorption capacity, making them appropriate for VOC and odor removal. The increasing adoption of Biological aerated biofilter systems and denitrification biofilters, especially in municipal wastewater treatment projects, where nitrogen removal is one of the significant performance parameters will also favour the business expansion of the biofiltration media market.

By filter media, ceramic rings represented 34.2% of the market share in 2024, due to their high surface area and durability, promoting healthy biofilm activity. Bio balls and moving bed filter media are becoming increasingly popular because they can provide high nitrification rate and accordingly are used in aquaculture recirculating systems and in industrial treatment plants.

By application, VOC treatment was the largest segment with 31.1% of total revenue in 2024 due to industries focusing on air pollutant emissions control to comply with stringent environmental regulations. The application of nitrification & denitrification is on rise in municipal & industrial water treatment whereas odor abatement system is increasingly adopted in food & beverage and chemical processing to ensure safety at workplace and improve community relations.

By end use, aquaculture accounted for the largest market share of 24.2% in 2024 as a result of the global aquaculture production which is focusing on compliance to sustainable seafood production. The use of biofilters to keep optimal water quality in fish farms can minimize disease outbreaks and increase yield. Notable applications of biofilters in municipalities and industry include stormwater management systems, chemical plants, biopharma facilities, and WWTPs, where they help end user companies meet regulatory requirements and conduct socially-responsible resource management.

Biofilter Market Regional Analysis

The global market was dominated by North America, which possessed 44.1% of the market in 2024 due to factors such as significant infrastructure investment, regulatory compliance mandates, and significant adoption in aquaculture and industrial applications. Europe is a close second, where Germany, France, and the UK have been at the forefront of adopting VOC treatment to achieve tight emissions targets. Fastest growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region due to rapid urbanization, increasing aquaculture production in China and India, and policies to improve water quality and reduce industrial emissions.

Need Any Customization Research on Biofilter Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6979

Public Health & Sustainability Insights

Biofilters are increasingly recognized as critical components in environmental protection and public health initiatives. By removing contaminants, nitrogen compounds, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from air and water, biofilters reduce exposure to harmful pollutants, prevent eutrophication, and safeguard aquatic ecosystems. Municipalities and industrial players are investing in biofiltration systems to meet tightening regulatory standards for water quality and air emissions, aligning with the global push toward circular economy principles and net-zero emission goals.

Research & Study Insights

According to several recent studies, biological aerated biofilter systems can remove ammonia and nitrates from wastewater with up to 95% removal efficiency. But ongoing research, both in biofilm engineering and next-gen filter media (like the currently studied moving bed biocarriers), is helping systems to withstand higher organic loads, and is also decreasing operational downtime. Such technological advancements will likely render biofilters a more favorable option for larger-scale municipal and industrial applications.

Recent News:

In July 2024, Waterloo Biofilter expanded its technological portfolio by acquiring RH2O, strengthening its position in the decentralized wastewater treatment sector and enhancing its range of advanced biofiltration solutions.

Waterloo Biofilter expanded its technological portfolio by acquiring RH2O, strengthening its position in the decentralized wastewater treatment sector and enhancing its range of advanced biofiltration solutions. In March 2024, Premier Tech launched its Linear Biofilter for decentralized water treatment systems. This innovation is designed to enhance pollutant removal efficiency and promote sustainable stormwater management, aligning with the company’s broader commitment to green infrastructure solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS - helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. The report highlights 2024 regional regulatory compliance trends, emphasizing stringent emission standards in North America and Europe, which drive biofilter adoption and innovation to meet environmental regulations.

- helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. The report highlights 2024 regional regulatory compliance trends, emphasizing stringent emission standards in North America and Europe, which drive biofilter adoption and innovation to meet environmental regulations. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES - helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Insights from the 2024 installation base and adoption rates reveal growth in industrial and municipal applications, indicating expanding capacity utilization with opportunities for scaling in emerging markets.

- helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Insights from the 2024 installation base and adoption rates reveal growth in industrial and municipal applications, indicating expanding capacity utilization with opportunities for scaling in emerging markets. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX - helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Environmental infrastructure spending data by region in 2024 indicates potential vulnerabilities in supply chains, especially in regions with slower infrastructure development or reliance on imported components.

- helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Environmental infrastructure spending data by region in 2024 indicates potential vulnerabilities in supply chains, especially in regions with slower infrastructure development or reliance on imported components. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE - helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The R&D investment and technological innovation index for 2024 sheds light on advancements in biofilter materials and designs, highlighting regions and sectors where technology uptake remains low, presenting growth potential.

helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The R&D investment and technological innovation index for 2024 sheds light on advancements in biofilter materials and designs, highlighting regions and sectors where technology uptake remains low, presenting growth potential. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE - helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings, and recent developments. This is inferred from installation trends and R&D activity, showcasing how leading companies leverage innovation and regional presence to consolidate market share.

Get the Full Report of Biofilter Market Report (Single-User License): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6979

Biofilter Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.70 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.78% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Biological Aerated Biofilter System, Denitrification Biofilter Systems, Activated Carbon Biofilters, Fixed Films, Fluidized Bed Filter)



• By Filter Media (Ceramic Rings, Bio Balls, Moving Bed Filter Media, Others)



• By Application (VOC Treatment, Nitrification, Denitrification, Odor Abatement, Others)



• By End Use (Storm Water Management, Water & Wastewater collection, Chemical processing, Food & Beverage, Aquaculture, Biopharma industry, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.