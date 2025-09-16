A-Mark Precious Metals’ Stack’s Bowers Galleries Subsidiary Selected by the United States Mint to Auction Seven Sacagawea Gold Dollars that Orbited Earth Aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia in July 1999

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (A-Mark), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, announced that its Stack’s Bowers Galleries subsidiary auctioned seven year 2000 Sacagawea 22 karat gold dollars owned by the United States Mint in a live auction held in their Costa Mesa, California, studios on September 12, 2025.

The coins honor the pioneering spirit of American women. Sacagawea helped Lewis and Clark explore the Louisiana Territory and traveled with the expedition to the Pacific Ocean while establishing important cultural contacts and an understanding of the natural environment. In July 1999 the Space Shuttle Columbia, under the command of USAF Col. Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a Space Shuttle Mission, took 12 gold Sacagawea coins into orbit, where they traveled nearly two million miles. Col. Collins earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for the mission.

The coins feature a “W” mintmark for the United States Mint’s West Point, New York, facility and since returning from space were stored primarily at the Fort Knox Bullion Depository in Kentucky. The United States Mint has confirmed that the other five of the 12 space-flown coins will be placed into their heritage collection and other public institutions, permanently out of reach for collectors.

Brian Kendrella, President of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, stated: “Our team is honored to have been selected by the United States Mint to bring the coins to market, as they reflect core elements of our country’s journey… trailblazing explorers, space-age technology and gold. This is the fourth time that the United States Mint has selected Stack’s Bowers Galleries for a special auction, and with $3.28 million in realized total prices realized, the seven space-flown Sacagawea coins and the very first struck 2025-W Sacagawea coin represent some of the most significant modern gold pieces ever offered to collectors. Two of these half-ounce coins each sold for $550,000, making them the most valuable U.S. gold coins struck since the Civil War, with a sale price of nearly 300 times their bullion content.”

Greg Roberts, A-Mark’s CEO, commented: “The auction’s success demonstrates the complementary nature of A-Mark’s portfolio of companies. A-Mark has a nearly 40-year relationship with the United States Mint and is a leading Authorized Purchaser of the gold, silver, and platinum bullion it produces each month. Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ legacy as America’s oldest collectible coin and currency auction house expands upon this relationship and made it the natural partner for the United States Mint’s sale of these legendary space-flown gold dollars.

“I am pleased with the success achieved by Brian and his team and note that the auction featured the use of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ patented Coins in Motion technology, whose high-definition video displays intricate details far beyond what static images can achieve. I expect that A-Mark will, over time, opportunistically share this technology across several companies in our Direct-to-Consumer platform.”

