Pipe17 Launches Industry-First MCP Server: Bring Order Management into AI Tools

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipe17, the AI-native Order Operations Platform, today announced the industry’s first Model Context Protocol (MCP) server purpose-built for order management. MCP is the bridge between an AI query and operational data; roughly the API for AI.The Pipe17 MCP Server extends connectivity and order management into any MCP-enabled environment, including AI assistants such as Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT, allowing AI to directly access all of the data and functionality within Pipe17.

By exposing order-related data via MCP, customers can:

Marry order data with AI. Once order data is accessible through the Pipe17 MCP Server, AI can analyze it, generate code, and build custom apps and workflows, putting the broader AI ecosystem to work. Troubleshoot stuck orders. Business users can ask AI to perform tasks that involve dozens of MCP tools and resources. For example - retrieving an order, finding out why it’s stuck, and then fixing it requires approximately 11 Pipe17 MCP function and resource calls. AI magically does it for you, without any intervention. Make agentic commerce real. Expose an endpoint so orders can be consumed from any selling channel, whether human-driven or AI-driven.





“With Pipe17, order data is no longer locked away in a SaaS app. Connected through MCP, it becomes accessible to the trillion-dollar AI ecosystem, giving every enterprise the ability to make agentic commerce a reality,” said Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17.

Allbirds, an early adopter, is already seeing the benefits of this shift. Micah Nelson, Product Management Director at Allbirds, said, “Allbirds operates across multiple channels with complex fulfillment requirements. The Pipe17 MCP Server will give our teams instant access to operational data without the burden of switching systems or running manual reports. That speed and clarity directly support our ability to streamline operations and deliver on customer expectations.”

3PL leaders are also validating the approach. Anthony Hockaday, Sr. Director of Product Management at Radial, said, “The Pipe17 MCP Server represents the future of how 3PLs will operate. By making order data instantly accessible through AI, it transforms the way we serve brands. Our clients gain intelligence and clarity at the speed of conversation, which will fundamentally change how logistics partners build trust and scale.”

Anthony added, “Having direct AI access to order and inventory data across multiple clients and fulfillment centers will fundamentally transform how our teams work. It removes friction from our operations and gives us a powerful way to deliver faster, more responsive service to our customers.”

The Pipe17 MCP server is available immediately to all Pipe17 customers and setup takes just minutes. Documentation, demos and use cases are available at www.pipe17.com/ai/mcp/ .

This launch also reflects Pipe17’s commitment to open ecosystem work, including contributions to the MACH Alliance’s Open Data Model initiative.

About Pipe17

Pipe17 is the AI-native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across commerce channels, marketplaces, ERPs and fulfillment partners. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures, and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRuths’, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial, and Ryder eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com

