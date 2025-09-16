Smarter Hiring – with Measurable Results: Employ Showcases AI-Driven Impact at HR Tech 2025

DENVER and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

Employ Inc., the market-leading intelligent hiring suite

WHAT:

Will spotlight the power of its proven AI-powered platforms, including JazzHR, Lever and Jobvite, throughout HR Tech 2025.

WHEN:

The conference will take place September 16 – 18, 2025, with the expo opening on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT.

Employ will also present “The Responsible AI Revolution: Why Governance is Key to Trusted Innovation,” on Thursday, September 18, at 9:10 a.m. PT.

WHERE:

Mandalay Bay

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Employ will exhibit in Booth No. 1627.

DETAILS:

Talent acquisition teams are under pressure to hire top talent on demand, while the labor market changes and company needs evolve by the minute. Having the right solutions in place has never been more mission critical.

Built to tackle hiring challenges from interviewing to onboarding, Employ will highlight its innovative AI-powered platforms at this week’s HR Tech conference in Las Vegas. According to an IDC White Paper, Employ delivers measurable results. Conference attendees will learn how customers using Employ’s solutions have achieved:

$959K in average annual benefits and 255 percent three-year ROI*

34 percent faster job postings and 27 percent higher application rates

33 percent improvement in application quality

4 months’ payback on investment

This proven impact comes to life through Employ’s AI Companions, designed to complement and enhance ATS platforms. With 23,000+ global customers already onboard, Employ’s JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite ATS platforms are setting the pace for hiring productivity—powered by next-generation intelligence. Whether the need is automating candidate screening, guiding structured interviews or boosting sourcing efficiency, Employ helps recruiting teams make smarter hiring decisions faster without sacrificing human connection.

HR tech attendees are encouraged to visit Employ in booth No. 1627 for live demos and to learn how Employ is embedding purpose-built AI into everyday workflows and tackling some of the largest hiring hurdles like screening - and doing it the right way. Employ is setting a new standard for what hiring tech should be: intelligent, responsible, and relentlessly focused on results.

Further reinforcing the value of Employ’s approach, Katy Jenkins, VP of Product – Employ, will lead a session titled “The Responsible AI Revolution: Why Governance is Key to Trusted Innovation” on Thursday, September 18, at 9:10 a.m. PT. Joining Jenkins will be Laura Greenberg, Senior Manager of Recruiting – Brooks Running; Ilona Kremer, VP of Talent Acquisition Service Delivery and Global TA Process – PepsiCo; Steve Moss, Director, watsonx Americas – IBM; and Kerri Smith, Senior Director, Global Commercial Recruiting Operations – Syneos Health. Through their discussion, Jenkins and the speakers will explore how responsible AI solutions bridge the trust gap between talent and hiring teams.

To learn more about Employ, visit Booth No. 1627 at HR Tech this week or visit https://www.employinc.com.

*IDC White Paper, sponsored by Employ, The Business Value of Employ, #US53244125, May 2025

About Employ

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ meets companies where they are—offering tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite) and AI Companions that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Our intelligent hiring platform is trusted by more than 23,000 customers, including e.l.f. Beauty, Pure Barre, Shutterfly, and Spotify. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.