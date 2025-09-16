Gnodi Mainnet is Live

Orem, Utah, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Gnodi Mainnet Deployed — Blocks Confirmed & Rewards are Coming!

OREM, Utah. — September 15, 2025 — Block Reign announced today that the Gnodi Mainnet was deployed, with blocks now being confirmed by a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. This milestone moves the Gnodi blockchain from setup to on-chain operations and opens the door for broad participation in a secure, user-centric ecosystem. Built for the people, not platforms, Gnodi supports a privacy-first network where individuals can own their digital identity while contributing to a thriving, community-driven economy. With licensed Gnodi software Nodes and products such as decentralized document storage, the ecosystem is engineered for real-world utility, resilience, and sustainable growth. Block Reign delivers technology products and solutions seamlessly integrated with the Gnodi Blockchain.

Participants can experience a decentralized, open network that provides full ownership and control over personal data while enabling new avenues of engagement and value creation. Through active node ownership, individuals contribute to securing data, supporting a blockchain-powered ecosystem, and receiving protocol-driven digital rewards for their participation and contributions to the network. From the very first day, node operators help strengthen the network, establishing a new model of decentralized digital participation and infrastructure.

Why It Matters

-Participate as a node operator at the tier that fits your needs, help secure the network and share in protocol utility-driven rewards for your contribution.

-Earn daily rewards for meaningful participation once the initial on-chain analysis period concludes.

-Access to real-world utility with SaaS products and services built on Gnodi, including decentralized document storage and integrated digital identity features.

-Own and control your data—permissions and portability stay with you as you use applications and services across the ecosystem.

-Build with the community—developers can launch services and products while active community members shape governance and the roadmap.

Learn more about the Gnodi Blockchain here: https://gnodi.info/

Learn more about Block Reign here: http://www.blockreign.tech

ABOUT BLOCK REIGN

Block Reign exists to innovate, empower, and connect by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions designed for the modern digital world. Specializing in SaaS products that seamlessly integrate with Web3 blockchain technology, Block Reign empowers businesses and individuals with meaningful digital tools that drive growth, efficiency, and security. Our mission is to connect people and organizations through scalable, future-ready solutions that bridge the gap between today’s technology needs and tomorrow’s possibilities.

ABOUT GNODI BLOCKCHAIN

The Gnodi Blockchain is a decentralized platform that empowers individuals to manage their digital identities and engage within an open ecosystem of applications and services. Built on Proof-of-Stake consensus, with community governance and protocol-driven rewards, Gnodi delivers a secure, scalable, and user-focused network designed for long-term growth. Digital rewards distributed through the network recognize participation and contribution; they are utility-based and not financial investment instruments and may never have any value outside of the ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

