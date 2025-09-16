Duos Deploys 5th Edge Data Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc. (“Duos Edge AI”), a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, today announced its latest data center deployment towards its anticipated goal of 15 deployments by year end. The latest EDC is in partnership with Dumas Independent School District (“Dumas ISD”) to deploy an on premise EDC in Dumas, Texas. This project marks another milestone in Duos Edge AI’s expansion into rural communities, providing low-latency compute and connectivity that directly support K-12 education and regional growth.





The Dumas ISD Edge Data Center will serve as a localized hub for real-time data processing, enabling advanced educational tools, stronger digital infrastructure, and improved connectivity for students and staff across the district.

“As Director of Information Technology for Dumas ISD, I am excited about our partnership with Duos Edge AI,” said Raymond Brady, Director of Information Technology at Dumas ISD. “This collaboration brings direct, on premise access to a cutting-edge data center—an extraordinary opportunity for a rural community like Dumas. It will significantly strengthen the district’s technology capabilities and support our mission of achieving academic excellence through collaboration with students, parents, and the community. I look forward to working with Duos Edge AI as we continue to provide innovative technology for our students and staff, ensuring every student is prepared for success.”

“This partnership with Dumas ISD is a perfect example of how edge technology can create lasting impact in rural communities,” said Doug Recker, newly appointed President of Duos Technologies Group and the founder of subsidiary, Duos Edge AI. “By placing powerful computing infrastructure directly on campus, we’re helping schools like Dumas unlock real-time digital tools that drive student achievement, workforce readiness, and community growth.”

This deployment is part of Duos Edge AI’s broader 2025 plan to establish 15 modular EDCs nationwide, with a focus on underserved and high-growth markets. By locating advanced computing infrastructure closer to end users, Duos Edge AI ensures reliable, secure, and scalable technological access for schools, healthcare facilities, and local communities.

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit: www.duosedge.ai

To learn more about Dumas ISD, visit: www.dumasisd.org

To learn more about Duos Technologies, visit: www.duostechnologies.com

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Dumas ISD

Dumas Independent School District serves approximately 4,300 students across seven campuses in Dumas and Cactus, Texas. Guided by the motto “Expect Success!”, we are committed to delivering a high-quality education in a safe and supportive learning environment.

Our mission is to achieve academic excellence through strong collaboration with students, parents, and the community. We envision a district where every student is prepared to succeed—academically, socially, and personally—while thriving in competitive programs and safe schools. Through ongoing staff development and active community involvement, Dumas ISD fosters growth for the whole child and equips graduates to excel in college, career, and life.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .

