Terra Innovatum Signs Supplier MOU with Conuar for Key SOLO Micro-Modular Reactor Components

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Srl (“Terra Innovatum,” or the “Company”), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, and GSR III Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GSRT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Terra Innovatum has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Conuar, a globally recognized international component manufacturer and fuel supplier, for the supply of critical components to be used in the production of Terra Innovatum’s SOLOTM micro-modular nuclear reactor.









“We are excited to partner with Conuar as a key supplier for our first-of-a-kind SOLO and beyond,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, CEO of Terra Innovatum. “With more than 40 years of expertise in fuel production and component manufacturing, Conuar has been central to powering Latin America’s nuclear sector. This partnership not only strengthens SOLO’s global supply chain but also marks a strategic entry into the Latin American market- one of the most important growth regions for the future of nuclear energy. Together, we are well positioned to scale SOLO production and accelerate the deployment of clean, affordable, reliable, modular power while providing much needed radioisotopes at scale.”

Giordano Morichi – Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations continued: “Terra Innovatum is propelling the development of a truly global supply chain and deployment strategy for SOLO, ensuring resilience and reach across multiple continents. This positions us to bring affordable, zero-carbon, non-proliferant and reliable energy to emerging markets, extending access to regions where infrastructure is limited or non-existent. With SOLO’s off-grid, behind-the-meter capabilities, we can deliver power directly to communities and industries without requiring large-scale investments in new infrastructure. Together with our industry-leading partners, we are one step closer to realizing our mission of expanding energy access worldwide.”

Rodolfo Kramer – CEO Conuar added: ““This agreement with Terra Innovatum marks a milestone in international cooperation for the development of advanced nuclear technologies. The SOLO reactor embodies innovation and the future, and at Conuar, we are proud to contribute our industrial expertise and technical know-how to make it a reality. Bringing together Terra Innovatum’s innovative vision with Conuar’s proven capabilities is a unique opportunity to accelerate safe, clean, and sustainable energy solutions that will benefit future generations. We are excited to support their efforts to bring clean, off-grid energy to communities and industries through their promising micro-modular nuclear technology across Latin America. They are bringing a unique design to market, which leverages existing and readily manufacturable components. We are looking forward to working closely together for years to come.”

Conuar is a leading nuclear development and high-precision technology manufacturer that has been serving the nuclear industry for over 40 years. The Company specializes in fuel supply and component manufacturing and has produced 100% of the nuclear fuel used by Argentina. Conuar engineers and integrates critical components with specialized engineering, advanced manufacturing, and strict adherence to international standards in demanding environments, and produces seamless tubes of high alloys for nuclear industry

Under the MOU, Terra Innovatum and Conuar will conduct pilot programs to evaluate the scope and pricing for Conuar to supply coolant tubs and plates, control rod mechanisms, fuel rods, and stainless steel and special alloy components. Additionally, the companies will collaborate on and consider opportunities to develop a manufacturing and assembly hub in South America to increase production capabilities and better serve local customers over time.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: www.terrainnovatum.com.

