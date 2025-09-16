SpyGlass Pharma Appoints Anand Sundaram as Head of Commercial

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyGlass Pharma, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Anand Sundaram as the company’s Vice President, Head of Commercial. Mr. Sundaram brings over a decade of commercial launch experience for ophthalmic treatments. At SpyGlass, he will help build and oversee the Commercial organization and launch preparation as the Company progresses its late-stage Drug Delivery Platform into two Phase III trials and towards potential commercialization.

“We are excited to welcome Anand to SpyGlass Pharma as we advance our innovative SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform into two Phase III trials,” said Patrick Mooney, Chief Executive Officer of SpyGlass Pharma. “Anand’s deep expertise in commercial strategy and the reimbursement landscape will be instrumental in shaping our plans for a successful launch.”

Mr. Sundaram has a proven track record in precommercial planning and commercial launches for innovative ophthalmology treatments and blockbuster therapeutics, with expertise in patient access, reimbursement strategy, payer engagement, and marketing. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Marketing at the Australian ophthalmology company OPTHEA, where he oversaw the launch readiness team and marketing strategy for sozinibercept in wet age-related macular degeneration. Prior to OPTHEA, Mr. Sundaram served at Iveric Bio as Executive Director of Access and Reimbursement, leading early commercial efforts for IZERVAY® (avacincaptad pegol) in geographic atrophy through to one-year post-launch following the $5.9 billion buyout by Astellas Pharma. Earlier in his career, he served in a patient access leadership role in the launch of BEOVU® and led marketing efforts for ENTRESTO® at Novartis. At Genentech, he led the launch of the LUCENTIS® pre-filled syringe. Mr. Sundaram holds bachelor’s degrees in biomedical engineering and economics from Duke University.

“I am honored to join SpyGlass at such a pivotal moment for a company poised to revolutionize the delivery of ophthalmic drugs,” said Mr. Sundaram. “The Company’s sustained drug delivery technology represents a breakthrough solution for patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension by addressing non-adherence to topical treatments—a key driver of disease progression and eventual vision loss. I look forward to working with SpyGlass leadership to build a strong commercial strategy and team and advancing the company’s vision to help patients see drop-free.”

About SpyGlass Pharma

SpyGlass Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting and durable delivery of FDA-approved medicines. The SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform with bimatoprost is the world’s first intraocular lens-mounted controlled-release drug-delivery platform capable of delivering multiple years of bimatoprost to targeted tissues. Patients in the first-in-human study will continue to be followed over time, and the Company plans to share 24-month follow up data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting in October 2025. SpyGlass completed enrollment in a Phase I/II study in the United States to investigate the safety and efficacy of its platform in a larger patient pool. SpyGlass plans to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to advance the program through Phase III clinical trials and ultimately to potential commercial approval.

SpyGlass Pharma was co-founded by Dr. Malik Y. Kahook, M.D., and Glenn Sussman and is located in Southern California. The SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform was developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center of the University of Colorado School of Medicine. For more information, visit www.spyglasspharma.com.

